It’s your last chance to use this code and take £100 off the Samsung Galaxy S25

If you’ve been considering upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S25, then this discount code might just be enough to tempt you.

Enter the code GALAXY100 at the checkout and nab the Samsung Galaxy S25 for just £699 from Currys.

If you’re sporting an older Android or iPhone then the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a brilliant upgrade. However we’d advise that there’s arguably not enough of a different to make the jump for anyone with a flagship from last year.

With a 6.2-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 1-120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and a solid resolution of 2340 x 1080, the Galaxy S25 is a nifty device that looks great for everything from casual scrolling and working to gaming and streaming content on the go.

Powering the Galaxy S25 is Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is a custom version of Qualcomm’s premium processor and enables the running of the Galaxy AI toolkit. Galaxy AI is made up of numerous generative-AI features that launched with last year’s flagship, including Circle to Search, plus the newly introduced Now Bar which is Samsung’s take on iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

We found the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy enabled the S25 to run smoothly and offered a “slick experience”. We also never experienced severe overheating, even when gaming or just performing casual tasks like emails or social media.

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy S25 a four-star rating, with our reviewer advising that “if you have an older Samsung Galaxy S model, or another phone that is a couple of years old, the Galaxy S25 is a pocket powerhouse.”

She continues “if you’re looking for a small and powerful Android phone, this is a brilliant option.”

Whether you’ve been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy S25 since it launched back in January or if it’s just time to upgrade your smartphone, you seriously need to take advantage of this £100 off code and nab yourself a bargain.