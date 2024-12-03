10 fantastic Black Friday deals that are still available now

Black Friday might be over, but there are still a few big deals left over from the sale bonanza that might catch your eye – but you’d better be quick, as these deals likely won’t be hanging around for much longer.

Sony WH-CH720N

That starts with Sony’s WH-CH720N noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. Not to be confused with the top-end WH-1000XM5 headphones, these more budget-friendly cans are usually priced at £99, though they’re down to just £64 on Amazon right now. What’s more, the deal is available across the entire colour range, meaning you can choose the colour that complements you best.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

If you’re firmly in Camp Apple, we’ve also spotted a deal on Apple’s top-end AirPods Pro 2 that brings the premium buds down to a more affordable £179 from their £229 RRP. A fantastic price for ANC-enabled earbuds with personalised spatial audio, UWB support and more that play particularly nicely with Apple products.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th-gen)

Staying with audio products for a little longer, you can still bag yourself a saving on Amazon’s own Echo Dot. The entry-level speaker in the Echo collection, it’s available for just £22.99 right now, a massive 58% saving on its regular £54.99 RRP. That’s the latest model, by the way, with improved audio output and a new temperature sensor for monitoring your home.

Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner

Moving on to cleaning products, the Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner is also still on sale over at Amazon, helping shift those pesky stains from carpets, chairs and other upholstery with ease. The version without dedicated Pet Tools is down to just £83 from its £129.99 RRP, though you can opt for a version with the Pet Tools for just £11 more at £94.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Shark’s versatile Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is also still on sale, offering a convenient way to tackle the cleaning at home with bundled pet tools, crevice tools and upholstery tools. What’s more, it’s a whopping 40% off, bringing it down from its £279.99 RRP to just £169 right now.

Toshiba UF3F 65-inch 4K TV

If you’re in the market for an affordable yet premium-looking TV, Toshiba’s UF3F 65-inch 4K HDR 10 TV is down to £389 at Amazon. That’s a pretty stellar price for a TV with built-in Amazon Fire TV tech for access to a variety of streaming services, along with support for premium codecs including HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

TCL 40-inch FHD TV

If the Toshiba TV is still a little too expensive for your needs, there’s also a deal on an affordable TCL 40-inch FHD TV that brings it down to just £169 from its £239 RRP. It’s not quite as capable as the Toshiba alternative, but it offers a near-bezel-less experience while also offering Fire TV smarts at a much more affordable price point.

Xbox Wireless Controller

It’s also still a great time to bag yourself a bargain on an Xbox wireless controller, whether you’re just getting into PC gaming or want to invest in a spare controller to play split-screen multiplayer on the Xbox Series X, with Amazon offering the controller in Carbon Black for just £38.21. That’s a big cut on its regular £55 RRP.

Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer

Switching gears for a second, and this one’s for the air fryer fans; Ninja’s fantastic FlexDrawer 7-in-1 air fryer is down to £199.99 from its £269.99 RRP, representing a healthy 26% saving. It’s a premium air fryer with a big drawer that can be split into two with the provided divider, and with a black and copper colour scheme, it’ll complement any kitchen.

DJI Mini 4K

And, finally, for the drone lovers out there, the compact-yet-capable DJI Mini 4K drone is available for £215 at Amazon, a 20% discount on its £269 RRP. What’s more, with the Mini 4K’s compact form factor weighing in at less than 250g, you’re free to fly in more areas than you might think.