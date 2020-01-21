The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds can now be purchased for just £99.95, courtesy of Amazon.

Admittedly, from the front end, Amazon might have you believe this is a chunkier discount than it actually is. That’s not to say this isn’t a great deal though on the 5-star headphones, now below the £100 mark.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 True Wireless Earbuds Deal Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 True Wireless Earbuds With comfortable silicone and foam tips for optimal noise isolation, they also come equipped with aptX Bluetooth 5, an impressive 45-hour battery life with charging case, IPX5 rating and a decent soundstage.

When we reviewed the earbuds, they were priced at £119 – now down to £99.95, that’s a swift £19.05 saving and the lowest price they’ve ever been. Though not quite the £50.05 reduction the Amazon listing indicates, just about any price slash on these highly recommended earbuds is great news for audiophiles and bargain hunters alike.

Considering this is Cambridge Audio’s first array into true wireless earbuds, it’s safe to say the hi-fi and turntable manufacturer have more than succeeded in its new venture, if our 10 out of 10 rating is anything to go by at the very least.

Though fairly simple in design, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are impressive with up to 45 hours of juice in total. Holding nine hours from a single charge, you can then chuck them back into your charging case four more times to see you comfortably from week to week.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds also boast the aptX Bluetooth 5, meaning a competent and quick pairing, as well as sustaining a decent connection during use, whether listening to music or making calls.

Equipped with the option of silicone and foam tips, you can choose between a variety of sizes to ensure a snug fit that will achieve optimal noise isolation, offering great foundations for the very well balanced soundstage of the Melomania 1s.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 True Wireless Earbuds Deal Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 True Wireless Earbuds With comfortable silicone and foam tips for optimal noise isolation, they also come equipped with aptX Bluetooth 5, an impressive 45-hour battery life with charging case, IPX5 rating and a decent soundstage.

Just 4.6g a earbud, they’re also incredibly lightweight. Partnered with their IPX5 rating, these rain and sweatproof true wireless earbuds are ideal for those looking to wear whilst exercising, too.

Brushing the line between budget and mid-range true wireless earbuds, this price drop brings the premium pair of Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 buds down to a more affordable price range. Buy now for only £99.95.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…