You won’t find a better Black Friday phone deal than this Pixel 6a price crash

For anyone in the market for a great, low-cost upgrade to finally retire your existing handset, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better offer than what’s currently available for the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a was already one of our favourite affordable smartphones, carrying many of the same great features as the powerful Pixel 6, but now Amazon has brought the price down even further to just £298.12, marking a massive saving of over £100.

Of course, if you still want to shop around a bit then there are plenty of offers worth checking out in our round-up of the best Black Friday deals.

We rated the Pixel 6a very highly in our 4-star review back in July, describing it as “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”. With this latest reduction it’s more than just friendly to you wallet – it’s positively seductive.

25% off a Google Pixel 6a with Amazon Save 25% on one of the best mid-range phones of 2022. The Pixel 6a looks great, performs well, and packs an almighty photographic punch. Amazon

Save £100

Now £299 View Deal

We especially loved its compact form factor, which makes it very easy to use with just one hand by comparison to some large-screen flagships, and Google’s delightfully clean and crisp Android software which is intuitive and appealing.

The Pixel line is best known for its fantastic camera performance, and we were pleased to confirm that this remains very strong in that department, with two 12-megapixel sensors that really do the business regardless of the difficulty of surrounding lighting conditions.

While this is the most affordable phone in Google’s current range, it’s certainly not wanting for processing muscle. The custom Tensor chip is the same as the one that powers the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it particularly proves itself when it comes to image processing.

As a bonus, Google promises five years of updates, so this is a sound investment that’ll get consistent updates for many years to come.

All in all, it’s a great phone at a hugely appealing price. If you have a £300 budget, you’ll struggle to do any better in 2022 than this wonderful Pixel 6a deal.

