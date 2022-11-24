 large image

You won’t find a better Black Friday phone deal than this Pixel 6a price crash

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

For anyone in the market for a great, low-cost upgrade to finally retire your existing handset, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better offer than what’s currently available for the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a was already one of our favourite affordable smartphones, carrying many of the same great features as the powerful Pixel 6, but now Amazon has brought the price down even further to just £298.12, marking a massive saving of over £100.

We rated the Pixel 6a very highly in our 4-star review back in July, describing it as “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”. With this latest reduction it’s more than just friendly to you wallet – it’s positively seductive.

We especially loved its compact form factor, which makes it very easy to use with just one hand by comparison to some large-screen flagships, and Google’s delightfully clean and crisp Android software which is intuitive and appealing.

The Pixel line is best known for its fantastic camera performance, and we were pleased to confirm that this remains very strong in that department, with two 12-megapixel sensors that really do the business regardless of the difficulty of surrounding lighting conditions.

While this is the most affordable phone in Google’s current range, it’s certainly not wanting for processing muscle. The custom Tensor chip is the same as the one that powers the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it particularly proves itself when it comes to image processing.

As a bonus, Google promises five years of updates, so this is a sound investment that’ll get consistent updates for many years to come.

All in all, it’s a great phone at a hugely appealing price. If you have a £300 budget, you’ll struggle to do any better in 2022 than this wonderful Pixel 6a deal.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

