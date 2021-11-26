 large image

You won’t believe how cheap this Vodaphone Galaxy S21 5G deal is

Anyone in the market for a brand new smartphone? Vodaphone is giving away phones on the cheap for Black Friday.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, and Vodaphone is offering a complete overhaul for a mere £29 a month.

This deal includes the Samsung Galaxy S21, a smartphone that we gave 4/5 stars and awarded a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, if you needed any assurance that this is a quality phone.

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 from £29 a month

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 from £29 a month

If you’re looking for a new phone before Christmas, you can snatch up a Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £29 a month alongside a £29 upfront payment.

  • Vodaphone
  • Pay just £14 when you trade in an eligible phone
  • Just £29 a month
View Deal

The Galaxy 21 comes packed with a 120Hz refresh rate, which isn’t even featured on the latest iPhone, which allows for a smoother experience when you’re scrolling through apps or watching YouTube.

And it won’t stay at 120Hz either; this phone has an adaptive refresh rate that will drop as low as 48Hz when you’re looking at a block of text and not scrolling anywhere, which helps to preserve battery life.

In terms of speed, our very own Deputy and Mobile Editor, Max Parker, believes the Galaxy S21 to be a very fast phone. Coming with an Exynos 2100 chip, it’s seriously powerful and is perfect for anyone looking to get properly into mobile gaming.

But you’re not just getting a great phone in this deal, you’re also getting a great price on a new contract. This 36-month contract packs in a 24-month unlimited airtime plan, which means that you’ll be getting 24 months of calls, texts and data in unlimited supply.

All in all, this is a cracking phone that anyone could love, with its impressive camera and a completely flat screen that makes it a pleasure to hold and use.

If you’re looking for even more of the best Black Friday deals, check out all of the deals that we’ve found. We have a bit of everything, from mobile phones to coffee machines, so you can find the best deal possible this Black Friday.

