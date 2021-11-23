You won’t believe how cheap the Fitbit Versa 3 is right now

For anyone hoping to bag a bargain on a Fitbit fitness tracker this Black Friday, ready yourself – the Fitbit Versa 3 has plummeted to its lowest price ever at just £139.99, marking one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

With a massive £60 off its original asking price, the Fitbit Versa 3 is now ever cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 5, which doesn’t have key features like offline music playback and access to Fitbit’s app library. In fact, at this price, there’s a case to be made that this is the best option to go for right now if you want a solid fitness tracker to see you through those New Year fitness goals.

Fitbit Versa 3 falls to its lowest price yet One of our favourite fitness trackers, the Fitbit Versa 3, has just fallen to its lowest price ever, making this the perfect buy for anyone looking to meet their fitness goals in 2022. Amazon

Was £199.99

Now £139.99 View Deal

In the past, Fitbit Versa devices have fallen short of reaching their full potential, but this ended with the Fitbit Versa 3. Finally adding in GPS support, the Fitbit Versa 3 managed to fulfill its promise of being one of the best fitness trackers below the £200 mark.

There’s plenty more to like beyond the GPS connectivity however, with the Versa 3 boasting outstanding longevity. Depending on how you use it, you can get up to six days of use from the Versa 3 on a single charge which is a massive leap over most other smartwatches like the Apple Watch 7.

Fitbit Versa 3 Price History

For those who enjoy the smarter features of a smartwatch, you’ll be glad to know that the Fitbit Versa 3 even packs compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant – just pick the AI you prefer and use it to help you get through any manner of tasks. With these assistants onboard, starting is a workout is just a matter of asking your Versa 3 to get the ball rolling.

Speaking of fitness tracking, here’s what I had to say when reviewing the Fitbit Versa 3 at launch: “Keeping track of your health and fitness has always been a strong point for Fitbit, and the Versa 3 keeps that trend going. Working in its favour is the clean UI offered on both the Versa 3 and the Fitbit app which, having returned to after a lengthy break, I can appreciate even more for having one of the easiest systems to wrap your head around.”

The only thing to note is that the Versa 3 has a rather overzealous step count, but if you’re not too fussed on having your daily step count be 100% precise then you can get on just fine with the wearable.

The Fitbit Versa 3 was already a great shout at £199.99, but for the far more tempting price of just £139.99, it’s a no brainer and one our favourite smartwatch deals yet from the ongoing Black Friday sale.