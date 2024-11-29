You won’t believe how cheap EE Broadband is right now in the Black Friday sale

EE Full Fibre Broadband is going ridiculously cheap this Black Friday, and the company will even help with your moving costs.

Click on the deal link and, depending on your postcode, you could find that you have access to EE’s 24 month Full Fibre 300 package for just £32.99 a month. They’ll also cover any leaving fees your incur up to £300, so you shouldn’t need to worry too much about the renewal stars aligning.

Get EE Full Fibre 300 for £32.99 a month EE is offering its Full Fibre 300 and Full Fibre 150 packages at a hugely tempting price this Black Friday. EE

£300 credit

£32.99 a month View Deal

It’s also possible that you’ll see a different deal when you click on that link, offering the still-speedy Full Fibre 150 package for £29.99 a month.

Either way, this is a great price for rapid broadband speeds of up to 300Mbps.

Whichever deal you get, you’ll be getting EE’s latest and greatest Smart Hub Plus. This is capable of speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps, so there’s ample headroom for future improvement – though these quoted speeds should prove ample for the vast majority of people.

You also get the ability to prioritise work or gaming traffic, which should be ideal for home workers and those with busy households. There’s also a fine degree of control over Wi-Fi access, which lets you monitor your kids’ internet usage.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Signing up to EE also opens up a bunch of other deals, including unlimited data mobile contracts for extremely cheap. Combine this with one of the best smartphone deals from our Black Friday deals hub, and you’re laughing.

You might want to sign up to EE TV while you’re at it, with a range of packages that offer access to all of the streaming services and TV channels you could want.

In case you missed it, EE rebranded and expanded around this time last year, essentially taking over as BT’s consumer-facing offering. It’s an ambitious provision that covers everything including TV, broadband, and mobile.