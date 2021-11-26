 large image

You don't want to miss this Philips Hue Lights bundle Black Friday deal

Snatch up both the Philips Hue Lily XL and the Philips Hue Low Voltage PSU in a bundle with almost £150 off.

This deal, which includes 3x Philips Hue Lily XL Spotlights and one Philips Hue Low Voltage PSU 100 W, will save you £144.97 in total and is £88 less than if you were to buy these two products separately.

You also have the option of paying over three months at no additional costs, if you’d prefer to spread out your Black Friday spendings.

Anyone who wants to spruce up their home in the runup to Christmas should take note of this Philips Hue Lily XL deal that comes bundled with a Philips Hue Low Voltage PSU.

To set up this lovely lighting bundle, you simply need to connect your new Lily XL extension to the 100 W Power Supply Unit that is included, and then you’re off.

Looking at the PSU first, it allows you to add up to 100 W of different lights to your garden. It is easy to install and is the perfect way to brighten up a dark patch on your driveway.

You’re also welcome to use Philips Hue outdoor spotlights, lightstrips or wall mounted lights with the Philips PSU, so you can pick and choose which aesthetic you’re after each time.

Looking at the Philips Hue Lily XL, helps you highlight the best features of your garden with over 16 million colour options to choose from.

You can get even more out of the Lily XL by separately purchasing a Philips Hue Bridge, which allows for smart control of the lights and is compatible with Alexa, Google and Apple Homekit.

And if you’re under any assumptions that you can find these products cheaper, check out our Keepa screenshot below, which shows how much this bundle has cost throughout the year.

Philips Hue Lily Keepa
Anyone who wants to spruce up their home in the runup to Christmas should take note of this Philips Hue Lily XL deal that comes bundled with a Philips Hue Low Voltage PSU.

All in all, anyone looking for a cheap and easy way to give their garden a little personality shouldn’t skip out on this offer, especially since it’s only available for another three days.

Do you want to see even more of the best Black Friday deals, ranging from home appliances all the way to computing gear? Look below at everything Trusted Reviews has to offer, as we’ll be scouring the web for premium products that have premium discounts.

