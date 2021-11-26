You don’t want to miss this Jabra Elite Active 75T Black Friday deal

You can pick up the The Jabra Elite Active 75T for just £99.99 thanks to this hefty Amazon Black Friday deal.

This is a massive discount on the The Jabra Elite Active 75T’s regular £179.99 RRP. We’d recommend any bargain hunter looking for a top end sports set of true wireless earbuds take advantage of the deal while stocks last.

The Jabra Elite Active 75T are nearly half price The Jabra Elite Active 75T are one of the best sports true wireless earbuds available and at this price they’re an absolute steal. Amazon UK

Was £179.99, now £99.99 (save 44%) View Deal

The Jabra Elite Active 75T are one of the best sets of true wireless earbuds we’ve reviewed this year and a brilliant option for runners, gym goers and pretty much any music fan with an active lifestyle.

We gave the earbuds an impressive 4.5/5 score when we recommended after being amazed by their powerful audio, comfortable, but secure, fit and reliable on board controls.

This led reviewer Mike Sawh to conclude in his Jabra Elite Active 75T review:

“Even if you’re not sporty, the Elite Active 75T are a great set of true wireless earbuds. If you’re thinking about upgrading from the Active 65T, then there are plenty of reasons to do so. If you have a pair of Elite 75Ts, then perhaps not so much; you’re effectively paying £20 for that higher waterproof rating.”

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the price is also the best we’ve seen this year on Amazon. Look at the Keepa graph above and you’ll see, prior to Black Friday this year, the lowest the Jabra Elite Active 75T’s price has dropped was £119 in October.

The Jabra Elite Active 75T is one of many great products to get a solid discount this Black Friday. Over this years deals bonanza we’ve seen retailers offer brilliant discounts on everything from premium OLED TVs to artisan coffee machines.

