You don’t want to miss this AMAZING iPhone XR Black Friday deal

The iPhone XR remains an excellent phone and now, thanks to this amazing Black Friday deal, it’s better value. You don’t want to miss this

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far is this huge saving on the excellent iPhone XR. Fonehouse currently has the phone for £34 a month without any upfront cost. That’s right, you’re paying £0 for the phone.

For your £34 a month you get 100GB data – a serious amount that’ll be hard to churn through every month – along with unlimited minutes and texts. It’s a 24 month contract, so overall you’ll be paying £816 – not too shabby when you consider all that data.

The iPhone XR was Apple’s big-selling phone of last year and it remains an excellent choice. It packs a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display, 12MP rear camera that takes some good photos and Apple’s previous flagship chipset – the A12. The whole phone has an IP67 water resistance rating too, so it’ll withstand an accidental drop in the bath.

You’ll also be able to upgrade to the latest version of Apple’s iOS software and you’ll get the next few updates too. iOS 13 adds in much-requested features like a system-wide dark mode and Apple Arcade. This is Apple’s all-you-can-eat gaming service that gives you titles like Oceanhorn 2 for a flat monthly fee.

We raved the iPhone XR in our review, saying: “The iPhone XR is an excellent phone now at an even better price. It offers a lot of the features of the new iPhone 11 and even comes in some colours you might prefer. Some might argue the screen lacks a high resolution. While they’re not wrong, the display here is still nice and colourful.”

