You don’t want to miss eBay’s Google Nest Audio Black Friday deal

eBay has slashed 27% off the Google Nest Audio smart speaker’s price with this great value Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you grab the Nest Audio for £64.99, a decent £25 saving on its regular £89.99 retail price.

We’d recommend any budding smart home builder or buyer on the hunt for a reliable wireless speaker consider the offer. The Nest Audio is currently one of Trusted Reviews’ recommended smart speakers for any buyer embedded in Google’s Nest or Assistant ecosystem.

Grab the Google Nest Audio with 27% off this Black Friday You can grab the Google Nest Audio at one of the best prices we’ve seen this year thanks to this great Black Friday deal. eBay

Was £89.99, now £64.99 (save 27%) View Deal

The Google Nest Audio scored 4/5 recommended when we reviewed it last year. Highlights include solid wireless connectivity, full Google Assistant and Nest smart home support, good for the price audio quality and a pleasingly unassuming design that lets the speaker neatly slot into most homes.

This lead Editor, Alastair Stevenson, to conclude in his Google Nest Audio review:

“If you’re on the market for a smart speaker then the Google Nest Audio is a solid option. It offers better audio than its predecessor and easily matches its Echo rivals when it comes to smart features.

“If you want a smart speaker to act as a command station for your other smart home products then the Nest Audio is a fantastic option. It’s mics are best in class and the speaker’s easy setup process makes it brilliantly easy to integrate into most smart home setups.”

The deal is only available while stocks last, so we’d recommend you pull the trigger on it while you can.

The Google Nest Audio is one of many products to gets a solid discount this Black Friday. Since the yearly deals festival began we’ve seen solid discounts on everything from Sonos speakers to top end OLED TVs.

We’re expecting yet more cracking deals to appear over the weekend in the run up to Cyber Monday, so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews regularly. Our team of product experts will be on hand throughout the event offering their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals currently available.