 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can still save big on the Fire TV Cube this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With a massive discount of 45% for Black Friday, it’s never been a better time to bag yourself an Amazon Fire TV Cube.

The Fire TV Cube with Alexa is one of the best options out there if you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment system. Put your remote down and dive back into your favourite shows just using your voice.

Coming in a black glossy finish, the cuboid and monolithic design is interesting but will still blend in with your current setup without issue.

Don’t be a square, treat yourself to this amazing Fire TV Cube deal

Don’t be a square, treat yourself to this amazing Fire TV Cube deal

Upgrade your entertainment system while saving £50 with this fantastic Fire TV Cube deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50 for Cyber Monday
  • Now just £59.99
View Deal

HDR compatibility is all-inclusive with HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which shows that the Fire Cube is getting the best video quality possible across a range of devices.

Setting up the Fire Cube is simple, just connect your Cube and TV with an HDMI cable and plug the power adaptor into an outlet and you’re off. The only stipulation here is that you will need to keep the Cube one to two feet away from your speakers, just so Alexa doesn’t get confused by the audio from the TV.

You can obviously use Alexa; the Fire Cube even sends you command prompts – which can be turned off – which encourage you to make the most out of the voice control aspect of the device.

In terms of picture quality, detail is very good, with our review noting that you can pick up on the tiniest of details. The hexa-core processor that’s packed in ensures fast and fluid 4K streaming, so you can watch the latest blockbusters the way they were meant to be seen.

Don’t be a square, treat yourself to this amazing Fire TV Cube deal

Don’t be a square, treat yourself to this amazing Fire TV Cube deal

Upgrade your entertainment system while saving £50 with this fantastic Fire TV Cube deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50 for Cyber Monday
  • Now just £59.99
View Deal

We gave the Amazon Fire TV Cube 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommends badge. One of the bigger issues we had with the device was its steep price, but since it’s been reduced by almost half, there is pretty much no reason not to upgrade.

If you’re after even more of the best Black Friday deals, we still have plenty of offers and discounts that you can take advantage of this Cyber Monday.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Offers still available as Cyber Monday sale continues

Best Black Friday Deals: Offers still available as Cyber Monday sale continues

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Have your drinks made for you with this Alexa coffee machine deal

Have your drinks made for you with this Alexa coffee machine deal

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.