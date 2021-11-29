You can still save big on the Fire TV Cube this Black Friday

With a massive discount of 45% for Black Friday, it’s never been a better time to bag yourself an Amazon Fire TV Cube.

The Fire TV Cube with Alexa is one of the best options out there if you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment system. Put your remote down and dive back into your favourite shows just using your voice.

Coming in a black glossy finish, the cuboid and monolithic design is interesting but will still blend in with your current setup without issue.

The Fire TV Cube with Alexa comes in a black glossy finish, the cuboid and monolithic design is interesting but will still blend in with your current setup without issue.

Save £50 for Cyber Monday

Now just £59.99 View Deal

HDR compatibility is all-inclusive with HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which shows that the Fire Cube is getting the best video quality possible across a range of devices.

Setting up the Fire Cube is simple, just connect your Cube and TV with an HDMI cable and plug the power adaptor into an outlet and you’re off. The only stipulation here is that you will need to keep the Cube one to two feet away from your speakers, just so Alexa doesn’t get confused by the audio from the TV.

You can obviously use Alexa; the Fire Cube even sends you command prompts – which can be turned off – which encourage you to make the most out of the voice control aspect of the device.

In terms of picture quality, detail is very good, with our review noting that you can pick up on the tiniest of details. The hexa-core processor that’s packed in ensures fast and fluid 4K streaming, so you can watch the latest blockbusters the way they were meant to be seen.

We gave the Amazon Fire TV Cube 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommends badge. One of the bigger issues we had with the device was its steep price, but since it’s been reduced by almost half, there is pretty much no reason not to upgrade.

If you're after even more of the best Black Friday deals, we still have plenty of offers and discounts that you can take advantage of this Cyber Monday.