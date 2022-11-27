 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

You can still get Amazon’s best Kindle for this budget price

Black Friday 2022 might be a thing of the past, but there are still some fantastic deals on the latest tech floating about.

One such deal that is still running is a big saving on the truly excellent Kindle Paperwhite. The e-reader is now £94.99, which is a very healthy £35 discount on the usual £129.99 price tag.

Amazon tends to heavily discount its own tech during Black Friday, but there’s no saying whether the Paperwhite will be this price again before Christmas.

We’ve covered a load of the best Black Friday deals over the past week, and many of them are still live. There are plenty of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available too.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has chopped a whopping £35 (or 27%) off the Kindle Paperwhite, bringing it down from its usual price of £129.99 to £94.99.

This Paperwhite is the best Kindle we’ve reviewed, and at this price it’s a total steal. It packs a wonderful 6.9-inch display with a very even backlight that makes reading an absolute pleasure. Text is sharp and the light makes it easy to read in darker situations.

You, of course, have access to the excellent Kindle bookstore and there are loads of Audible audiobooks available too. 8GB of storage is plenty for absolutely loads of books, and the battery lasts a number of weeks. We also really love the addition of a USB-C port, which makes it very easy to charge.

In our review of the device we said, “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

