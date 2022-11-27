You can still get Amazon’s best Kindle for this budget price

Black Friday 2022 might be a thing of the past, but there are still some fantastic deals on the latest tech floating about.

One such deal that is still running is a big saving on the truly excellent Kindle Paperwhite. The e-reader is now £94.99, which is a very healthy £35 discount on the usual £129.99 price tag.

Amazon tends to heavily discount its own tech during Black Friday, but there’s no saying whether the Paperwhite will be this price again before Christmas.

We’ve covered a load of the best Black Friday deals over the past week, and many of them are still live. There are plenty of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available too.

This Paperwhite is the best Kindle we’ve reviewed, and at this price it’s a total steal. It packs a wonderful 6.9-inch display with a very even backlight that makes reading an absolute pleasure. Text is sharp and the light makes it easy to read in darker situations.

You, of course, have access to the excellent Kindle bookstore and there are loads of Audible audiobooks available too. 8GB of storage is plenty for absolutely loads of books, and the battery lasts a number of weeks. We also really love the addition of a USB-C port, which makes it very easy to charge.

In our review of the device we said, “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

