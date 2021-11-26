After a bargain TV? Amazon has a few going with its Black Friday sales event in full swing, with this LG 4K TV getting the price hammer.

Head over to Amazon and you can get this 43-inch LG 43UP75006LF for £318.05 when an additional £12 voucher is applied. Just tick the box beneath the price and it’ll be added once you head to the checkout.

You can now get a 2021 LG 4K TV for under £320 Head over to Amazon and you can get this 43-inch for £318.05 when an additional £12 voucher is applied Amazon UK

Tick voucher before checkout

£318.05 View Deal

This 43-inch model features Freeview Play integration, which means you get all the UK catch-up and on-demand channels such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4 included as standard. For other SVOD apps, this TV supports the likes of Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, so all the major streaming players you’re likely to watch are here, too.

If you want smarts at an affordable price then LG has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Gaming-wise there’s Auto Low Latency Mode for putting the TV into its lowest latency setting for its most responsive performance. HGiG HDR also allows for the TV to optimise its HDR performance with games better, for more standout highlights and better black performance.

The audio performance can be expanded by adding a pair of wireless speakers via the TV’s Bluetooth Surround Ready feature, which opens the soundfield more than a TV could on its own.

We’ve not tested this TV, but the spec lists the Quad Core Processor 4K that’s capable of producing vibrant colours and contrast while removing video noise from the picture. Low resolution content can also be upscaled to near-4K quality for a clean and detailed image. You get HDR10 and HLG support, with LG’s own Active HDR acting optimising HDR content further, similar to how Dolby Vision works.

If you’re after a small TV for a second room or bedroom at an affordable price, then this Black Friday deal might be just for you.

