You can net a £100 saving on the OnePlus Nord with this Black Friday deal

You can save a packet on the OnePlus Nord if you take advantage of this excellent Black Friday deal that has seen the smartphone become more affordable than ever.

The OnePlus Nord is even more affordable than before, so this is one Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss. The mid-range device still delivers a pleasing screen, rapid charging, and a classy design for just £279, so it will definitely be money well spent.

£100 off the OnePlus Nord this Black Friday weekend You can make an incredible saving on the OnePlus Nord this Black Friday weekend, thanks to this new reduction that sees £100 wiped off the usual price in one fell swoop. It performs excellently, has a great screen, and charges up very quickly, so you won’t be disappointed. Amazon

Was £379, now £279 View Deal

Even before this £100 price cut came swooping in, we’d already considered the OnePlus Nord to offer very good value for money.

Given its affordability, the performance of this handset is probably its most impressive asset. Powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset that guarantees 5G connectivity, it could handle any task that we threw a it, including playing demanding mobile games such as PUBG or Call of Duty Mobile.

It also boasts ones of the best screens you’ll be able to find at this price point, a bright 6.44-inch OLED panel that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a sharp Full HD+ resolution.

Photos from the main 48-megapixel sensor are very good (although the secondary cameras aren’t up to much) and the software is very neat and intuitive, so it all adds up to a very impressive package if you need a strong all-rounder that won’t break the bank.

