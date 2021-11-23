 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

You can grab two Fire 7 Tablets for just £54.98 this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Snatch up two Amazon Fire 7 Tablets on the cheap before Christmas with this amazing Black Friday discount.

If you’re still stumped on what you should buy for Christmas, we found a great Black Friday deal that kills two birds with one stone; take home two Fire 7 Tablets for just £54.98 when you use the code FIRE7X2 at checkout.

The Fire 7 Tablet is a great option if you’re looking to consume Amazon content. That includes books, shows or audiobooks since the Fire 7 offers a direct line to everything Prime has on offer.

Grab two Fire 7 tablets for under £60 in this Black Friday deal

Grab two Fire 7 tablets for under £60 in this Black Friday deal

If you’re still thinking about what to get your friends for Christmas, you can grab two Amazon Fire 7 Tablets for under £60 in this cracking new Black Friday deal.

  • Amazon
  • Use code FIRE7X2 at checkout
  • Only £54.98
View Deal

The Amazon Fire 7 is a tablet for people who like the basics and don’t want all the frills; in our review, we noted how durable and hardy the tablet feels, and since it’s made out of plastic you won’t have to worry about throwing it in your bag for the day or letting your kids play with it.

As the name suggests, the Fire 7 Tablet had a 7-inch screen, with a 16:9 display. The panel is colourful and bright but doesn’t offer the highest of resolutions, though unless you’re a big stickler for HD level quality it won’t affect your experience using the tablet.

In terms of battery life, we found that you can get around seven hours of reading, browsing the web and watching media before you’ll need to find a power outlet. Charging takes a mere two hours when using the included power brick, making this a great option for anyone who does a lot of travel.

And if you fancy you’re more than welcome to use the Fire 7 to watch TV and films, as apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus, and YouTube are available, as well as social media apps like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

All in all, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great choice if you’re after something simple that won’t cost you a small fortune, and it’s an added bonus if you’re already in the Amazon Prime ecosystem.

If you’re after even more gift ideas, keep checking back with us this month, as we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals and discounts.

