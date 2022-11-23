You can get an Xbox controller for £20 when buying the Series X this Black Friday sale

We’ve already seen some cracking deals on gaming consoles, but this Xbox Series X bundle may take the cake.

Black Friday is arguably the best time to start thinking about upgrading your gaming setup, and that’s been made very easy with this deal. BT is now offering the Xbox Series X and an extra black controller for just £469.

When you consider that the retail price of the Xbox Series X sits at £449 it means you’re getting the extra controller for a mere £20, which is a massive saving on its own, and perfect if you want to start gaming with friends or family.

If you’re on the lookout for even more deals, check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday deals which is being continually updated throughout the entire sale so you can stay up to date on all the best bargains.

The Xbox Series X is the latest high-end console from Microsoft and comes with the Quick Resume feature, allowing gamers to seamlessly switch between a maximum of six games with almost no loading times, even after the console has been unplugged.

This deal bundles an Xbox Series X and controller for under £500 It’s the perfect time to snatch up a new next-generation console this Black Friday, as BT is offering the Xbox Series X and a controller for under £500. BT

£469 for Series X and controller

Just £20 more for the controller View Deal

We gave this console a glowing 4.5-star review, noting the sleek and premium design of the console itself alongside the speedy NVMe SSD, which allows for the Quick Resume feature to work so flawlessly.

And as we all know, the Series X supports Microsoft’s infamous Xbox Game Pass subscription, which gives users access to a multitude of fantastic rotating games like Halo, Football Manager 2023, Pentiment and many more.

We have not seen too many deals on the Xbox Series X in the run-up to Black Friday this year and we can’t guarantee that this deal will last too long. So if you’re interested in upgrading to the latest Microsoft console and want an extra controller thrown in for a mere £20, you will want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Best Black Friday Deals