 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can get an Xbox controller for £20 when buying the Series X this Black Friday sale

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’ve already seen some cracking deals on gaming consoles, but this Xbox Series X bundle may take the cake.

Black Friday is arguably the best time to start thinking about upgrading your gaming setup, and that’s been made very easy with this deal. BT is now offering the Xbox Series X and an extra black controller for just £469.

When you consider that the retail price of the Xbox Series X sits at £449 it means you’re getting the extra controller for a mere £20, which is a massive saving on its own, and perfect if you want to start gaming with friends or family.

If you’re on the lookout for even more deals, check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday deals which is being continually updated throughout the entire sale so you can stay up to date on all the best bargains.

The Xbox Series X is the latest high-end console from Microsoft and comes with the Quick Resume feature, allowing gamers to seamlessly switch between a maximum of six games with almost no loading times, even after the console has been unplugged.

This deal bundles an Xbox Series X and controller for under £500

This deal bundles an Xbox Series X and controller for under £500

It’s the perfect time to snatch up a new next-generation console this Black Friday, as BT is offering the Xbox Series X and a controller for under £500.

  • BT
  • £469 for Series X and controller
  • Just £20 more for the controller
View Deal

We gave this console a glowing 4.5-star review, noting the sleek and premium design of the console itself alongside the speedy NVMe SSD, which allows for the Quick Resume feature to work so flawlessly.

And as we all know, the Series X supports Microsoft’s infamous Xbox Game Pass subscription, which gives users access to a multitude of fantastic rotating games like Halo, Football Manager 2023, Pentiment and many more.

We have not seen too many deals on the Xbox Series X in the run-up to Black Friday this year and we can’t guarantee that this deal will last too long. So if you’re interested in upgrading to the latest Microsoft console and want an extra controller thrown in for a mere £20, you will want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Peter Phelps 35 mins ago
The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 35 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Gemma Ryles 50 mins ago
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.