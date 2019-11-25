Pick up one of the latest flagships from Apple and pay just £33 a month for a tasty 60GB of data. With our TRUSTED10 exclusive discount code, you can also take your upfront cost from £75 to just £65.

Black Friday is most certainly the time to upgrade your handset with the latest flagship from Apple now locked in in this incredible value contract deal. The iPhone 11, packing 64GB storage, can be yours for just £33 a month with more than enough data to see you through the month.

iPhone 11 Contract Black Friday Deal iPhone 11 on Vodafone - 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts (Use Code: TRUSTED10) Packing a dual camera on its rear and the powerful A13 Bionic chip that sees performance speeds beyond its years, this is the affordable flagship from Apple that manages to make a name for itself as the main option from the 2019 line-up.

With a total cost of ownership (that is, the amount you’ll pay across the 24-month period, upfront cost included) coming to just £867, use our discount code TRUSTED10 to knock a tenner off the £75 upfront cost. When you then subtract the value of the handset itself at £729 and divide the rest by your contract length at 24-months, you’ll be paying just £5.33 for an exceptional 60GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.

The iPhone 11 is a smashing phone from Apple, taking all the success from the affordable option of 2018 in the iPhone XR and rebooting it with further bells and whistles to make for an even more powerful piece of kit.

First things first is the A13 Bionic chip, which takes the already impressive performance of the XR and does one better. With boosted CPU and GPU, it sets itself aside as one of the fastest smartphones out there, leaps ahead of other major flagships out there.

The camera is also of note, adding some weight with a dual sensor set-up not seen on its predecessor. With a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensor, squeeze more into your shots and enjoy a more seamless shift from snapping pictures to shooting film. It’s also worth highlighting improvements to video capture, creating a vlogger out of us all. The best 4K video offering from a smartphone, the iPhone 11 shoots 60 frames per second.

Of course, there have also been improvements to Portrait Mode, as well as finally unveiling its Night mode that might just run rings around Pixel’s Night Sight. Even standing next to the triple-camera of the iPhone 11 Pro range, the iPhone 11 is more than capable if you’re not ready to commit to a scarily high tariff.

60GB of data will appeal to the heavy smartphone users out there, meeting all your streaming and bingeing needs. For just £33 a month with the fantastic iPhone 11, this is a Black Friday contract deal that you won’t want to miss out on.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.