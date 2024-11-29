You can get 50% off the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds this Black Friday

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are selling at half price this Black Friday.

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 8 Active for £99.99, which represents a 50 percent saving on the £199.99 RRP. You don’t need us to tell you that’s a bargain.

While we have you, though, let’s run through why the Jabra Elite 8 Active are so great, regardless of price. Our AV Editor Kob Monney reviewed these fitness-focused earphones, and doled out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

Kob called them “A tough pair of true wireless earbuds for workouts, with an enjoyably rich audio performance”. He concluded that “if you want a pair of workout headphones that can go the distance, there’s arguably no better option than the Elite 8 Active.”

The clue to what makes the Jabra Elite 8 Active special is in the name – these are active earbuds, with a ruggedised design that features Shakegrip technology – a silicone rubber that covers the surface to stop the buds from flying out of your ears.

Even if they did somehow fall out of your ears, these things are built to last. The Jabra Elite 8 Active have passed US Military Standards for ruggedised electronics (810H), as well as Jabra’s own corrosive tests (Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing).

They’re also rated to IP68 (the case is IP54) against dust and moisture, which might be a common for a flagship smartphone, but is far more unusual on a set of earphones.

Sound quality doesn’t suffer for these rugged specs, with a nice bass-forward performance and Dolby Spatial Sound support. Detail and clarity are on point too.

Needless to say, at this new knock-down price, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are arguably the best buy for any fitness fanatics looking for a new set of earphones this Black Friday.

