Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can get 50% off the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds this Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are selling at half price this Black Friday.

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 8 Active for £99.99, which represents a 50 percent saving on the £199.99 RRP. You don’t need us to tell you that’s a bargain.

Get the Jabra Elite 8 Active earphones half price

Get the Jabra Elite 8 Active earphones half price

The Jabra Elite 8 Active rugged earphones are now selling at half the usual price for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 50%
  • Now £99.99
View Deal

While we have you, though, let’s run through why the Jabra Elite 8 Active are so great, regardless of price. Our AV Editor Kob Monney reviewed these fitness-focused earphones, and doled out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

Kob called them “A tough pair of true wireless earbuds for workouts, with an enjoyably rich audio performance”. He concluded that “if you want a pair of workout headphones that can go the distance, there’s arguably no better option than the Elite 8 Active.”

The clue to what makes the Jabra Elite 8 Active special is in the name – these are active earbuds, with a ruggedised design that features Shakegrip technology – a silicone rubber that covers the surface to stop the buds from flying out of your ears.

Even if they did somehow fall out of your ears, these things are built to last. The Jabra Elite 8 Active have passed US Military Standards for ruggedised electronics (810H), as well as Jabra’s own corrosive tests (Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing).

They’re also rated to IP68 (the case is IP54) against dust and moisture, which might be a common for a flagship smartphone, but is far more unusual on a set of earphones.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Sound quality doesn’t suffer for these rugged specs, with a nice bass-forward performance and Dolby Spatial Sound support. Detail and clarity are on point too.

Needless to say, at this new knock-down price, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are arguably the best buy for any fitness fanatics looking for a new set of earphones this Black Friday.

Stay tuned to our Black Friday hub page over the coming hours and days. Things are really picking up now that the big day’s here.

You might like…

Amazon US has the iPad Air M2 Black Friday deal we’ve been looking for

Amazon US has the iPad Air M2 Black Friday deal we’ve been looking for

Hannah Davies 7 mins ago
Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Luke Baker 30 mins ago
The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 1/3 off this Black Friday

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 1/3 off this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access