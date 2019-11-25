Want to block out the noise of all the competing Black Friday deals? Here’s something worth tuning into – Sony’s award-winning, noise-cancelling headphones are currently available at their lowest-ever price on Amazon.

When we first reviewed the headphones, we called them ‘the finest noise-cancelling headphones money can buy.’ And now they’re even cheaper.

The phones are usually priced at £330, so the current £248.92 price tag offers a hefty saving for any audiophiles looking to update their equipment.

Save £80 on Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-cancelling headphones This is the best set of noise-cancelling headphones available at the moment, ideal for blocking out colleague's chatter or roaring traffic. With high quality sound and lots of customisable features, this set is a steal for just under £250.

Specs-wise, the phones are top of their category. The inbuilt chip – the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 – can handle 32-bit audio signal processing, and includes a DAC and analogue amplifier. This should mean that it plays nicely with all high quality audio codecs. Our reviewer was impressed with the sound, noting that instruments and vocals felt better defined, with a greater sense of space.

The really mind-blowing feature of the phones is their ability to cancel out any noise, from the roar of a plane engine to everyday office chat. Our reviewer tested them at a busy conference, next to a London roundabout and surrounded by an excitable group of school children. The headphones managed to block out the noise in each scenario, proving the set’s versatility.

Anyone worried that they might become too oblivious to their surroundings should take comfort in the fact that the headphones have a good level of customisation. You can decrease the NC functionality so that you maintain some awareness, should you want to occasionally chat to your colleagues or commuters.

Another nice bit of customisation is the ‘Personal NC Optimizer’ function, which analyses the shape of your head and fits itself accordingly. Good news for people with glasses, big-hair, or just unusually shaped noggins.

In addition to the above, the headphones come with a nice set of features for audio control and very fast Bluetooth-paring.

If we’re being nit-picky, the sound could benefit from more clarity in the treble and the earcups’ rubbery finish means that your greasy fingerprints are going to show up easily.

But all in all, we still think these noise-cancelling headphones are best-in-class at the moment, and a sweet steal for the current price.

