You can bag a pair of AirPods for £99 this Black Friday

AirPods are some of the most popular earphones available right now and they have now had their price slashed for Black Friday.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has property kicked off now with the day itself and there are huge discounts across loads of products, including this tempting saving on Apple’s AirPods.

While this deal has been going for a couple of days now, the AirPods are still in stock and the deal is still running. At £99, this represents excellent value for money if you’ve had your eyes on AirPods for a while.

AirPods for £99 is an Apple Black Friday bargain

AirPods for £99 is an Apple Black Friday bargain

Currently, you can nab a pair of AirPods for £99 – that’s £20 cheaper than the current RRP of £119.

  Amazon
  £99 (Save £20)
View Deal

If you’re a Prime member you’ll also benefit from handy free delivery on this order.

The charging case, which is included, juices up your buds when they’re not in use. In turn, this case can be charged up with the same Lightning cable as your iPhone.

This deal is for the previous-gen AirPods, rather than newer AirPods 3 which retail for £169.99. You also don’t get wireless charging here, but for the price it’s still a fantastic deal.

AirPods feature Apple’s H1 chip for quick-pairing to Apple devices and smooth switching. It enables other handy features too, like Audio Share so you can pair multiple AirPods to one phone and share the audio around.

While they work best on iOS and macOS devices, you can pair AirPods to Android and other devices too – just don’t expect all the features to work quite as well.

In our AirPods review we said “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life is excellent.”

We ended the 4/5 star review by concluding “More like a “0.5” upgrade, the second-generation AirPods are simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use.”

