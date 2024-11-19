Yaber’s projectors offer phenomenal value with our exclusive discount codes

Leading entertainment projector brand Yaber has given us exclusive discount codes this Black Friday, allowing its products to offer outstanding value for money over the shopping period.

From prices as low as $134.99, Yaber’s projectors are looking exceptionally attractive at the moment – so if you’re interested in larger-than-life home entertainment beyond the TV screen, now is the time to buy.

The biggest discount, on the product with the highest original RRP, is the Yaber Projector K2s. It was already recognised in our review by Home Technology Editor David Ludlow as being excellent value for money, even at full price. He writes: “with Netflix built-in, decent image quality and loud and powerful speakers, the Yaber K2s is a good all-rounder.”

The value here is truly remarkable. When you add together our exclusive discount code TUW7PGBT to the pre-existing 25% price cut available on Amazon, you can get this $599.99 projector for only $327.49, which is too good of an offer to pass up, particularly for fans of home cinema.

If you want to turn your next camping trip into a glorious outdoor cinema, there is no offer better than the one currently running for the Yaber Projector T2. This 1080p outdoor projector works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, sports exceptional audio performance thanks to JBL speaker integration, and can easily be carried around thanks to the sturdy handle. It even has its own internal battery for 2.5 hours of projecting, or an impressive 18 hours of audio playback. Just the trick for catching your favourite films under the stars, and now heavily discounted via the code TrustedT2 on Amazon US for $229.49. For Amazon UK, T2 will be at £209.25 after using the code T2UKTRUS.

Grab a great deal on the Yaber Projector T2 Save over £140 on the Yaber Projector T2 on Amazon when you use our exclusive discount code, T2UKTRUS. Amazon

£349.99

£209.25 View Deal

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Yaber Projector L2s is a great buy on Amazon. A 50% discount (code TrustedUSL2S) on the already generous price of $269.99 makes this an incredibly budget-friendly way to get into the world of HD projecting. With tonnes of connectivity options and smart features like auto-focus, there isn’t a better entry-level deal than this one.

An exclusive deal on the Yaber Projector L2s Save 50% on the Yaber Projector L2s with our exclusive dscount code TrustedUSL2S Amazon

Originally $269.99

Save 50% View Deal

If you live in a house or apartment that features a ton of natural light then you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Yaber V12. This projector has excellent brightness levels so you can stay locked in with what’s playing, not to mention the inclusion of a handle and adjustable gimbal, which allows the device to be placed anywhere and be adjusted accordingly. You can even bring this projector outside, and rely on the aforementioned gimbal to ensure a great viewing experience.The Yaber Projector V12 will be 48% off at $257.99 on Amazon for Black Friday.

Last but certainly not least is the Yaber K3 – this projector is part of a new series which won our ‘Best in Show’ award at IFA this year. It is far brighter than previous generations, with a peak of 1600 lumens for the most vivid picture possible. It also has Yaber’s most efficient cooling system yet, which plays a part in forming a fantastic all-round product. With our code YABERK3BF02, you can get this brand-new device for just $407.99 on Amazon.

Save big on the Yaber Projector K3 Save a total of 33% on the amazing Yaber Projector K3 when you use code YABERK3BF02 at checkout. Amazon

Was $599.99

$407.99 View Deal

So if you’re looking to amp up your home entertainment system or enjoy the ultimate cinema experience, these are the deals for you. Make sure you take advantage of our exclusive offers before the discounts come to an end.

This article has been published in partnership with Yaber. You can read about our partnership policies here.