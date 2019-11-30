Xiaomi Mi 9 gets HUGE price drop in latest Black Friday 2019 fire sale

If you’re in the market for an outstanding smartphone that offers serious bang for your buck this Black Friday, you won’t go far wrong with a Xiaomi. The Chinese brand has been a sensation in the smartphone market, churning out consistently excellent mobiles that compete with handsets that usually cost twice or even three times as much.

Better still, some of our favourite Xiaomi phones have dropped even further in price. Here’s a selection of the best Xiaomi bargains available this Black Friday weekend, which are some of the best Black Friday 2019 UK deals around.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Black Friday deal

Get the outstanding Xiaomi Mi 9 for £157 less than its original price Xiaomi Mi 9 The Xiaomi Mi 9 earned an extraordinary full marks in our review, and it's way cheaper than ever.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 earned a remarkable full marks in our review − something that we reserve for only the very, very best devices on the market − and our ‘Highly Recommended’ seal of approval, to boot.

“The Xiaomi Mi 9 has the makings of one of the most worthwhile flagship smartphone purchases of the year,” was our verdict. That’s how much we loved it when it would set you back £499. At just £342, it might have broken our system and earned 6 stars.

Xiaomi reduced the Mi 9’s price after it was superseded by the Mi 9T Pro, and the Chinese firm has now shaved a few extra pounds off for Black Friday.

Great screen? Check? Great camera? Check. Great performance? Check. Value for money? Come on. Honestly, you’ll struggle to find a better phone deal.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Black Friday deal

Get the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE for £114 less than its original price Xiaomi Mi 9 SE The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is a stunning phone, with a cracking screen and camera to boot.

It’s a similar case with the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. As recently as this summer this phone would have set you back way more than £234.99 − and even then it was a massive bargain.

We gave the Mi 9 SE an excellent 4.5 stars in our review, which went up in July and was based on the handset’s original RRP of £349.

The SE looks way better than you’d expect from a phone that costs this little, and it also packs a lovely AMOLED screen and an impressive camera too, combining a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel MP ultrawide angle camera.

Here’s the verdict from our review: “With a little bit of tweaking, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE can deliver a premium flagship feel, a fantastically versatile camera and great performance, not to mention a killer Super AMOLED screen.”

Xiaomi Mi A3 Black Friday deal

Xiaomi Mi A3 - You won't find a better phone at this price Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi A3 is way, way more phone than you'd expect from this sort of money. In fact, we challenge you to find a better handset for £150.

If those two up above are slightly out of your budget, this deal on the excellent Xiaomi Mi A3 should be your next port of call.

It’s down to just £153.99 on Amazon at the moment, when it would have set you back significantly more than that just a matter of months ago. When we reviewed the Xiaomi Mi A3 in August, it had an RRP of £230.

It earned a very good 4 out of 5 stars, and we were particularly enamoured with its long-lasting battery, which sometimes got through two days of use, and its triple lens camera, combining a 48-megapixel main sensor with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It’s far, far, far more versatile a camera system than you’d expect from a phone costing a shade over £150.

Here’s the verdict from our review: “The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a good choice for an affordable phone, especially if the camera is your priority and you want regular software updates.”

We’ve thoroughly vetted these deals and can confidently say they’re fantastic value for money, but if you haven’t found one to tempt you, we’ve got a complete guide to the best Black Friday mobile phone deals still live.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us on Twitter @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for buying advice.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …