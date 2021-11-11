Xiaomi Black Friday Deal: Get the Mi 11 smartphone for only £549

A Black Friday deal on a top Xiaomi smartphone is good for Mi and good for you. Here’s how you can save £200 on the top-rated Xiaomi Mi 11 5G smartphone right now.

Amazon is offering a pre-Black Friday deal on the flagship-specced Xiaomi Mi 11 that in our opinion is a serious rival to the Galaxy S21 at a much more tempting price.

It’s currently on offer for just £549, rather than the usual price of £749. That’s 27% off the 2021 phone that ships with the Snapdragon 888 processor and includes 5G connectivity.

Get £200 off the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone One of the best bargains on the Android smartphone scene, gets even cheaper in time for Black Friday. Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone for just £549 Amazon

Was £749

£549 View Deal

In our review of the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone, we praised the strong 6.81-inch 1440p OLED display and its 120Hz refresh rate. The 108-megapixel main camera can capture great photos too.

That Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM provided solid performance in all areas, while the fast charging and large 4,600mAh battery was a real bonus too.

The fact its much cheaper than similarly specced phones, even BEFORE the discount, definitely makes this worth a look if you’re in the market for a phone on Black Friday.

In his review, our own Max Parker awarded the phone four stars out of a possible five and says: “Getting a Snapdragon 888 chipset for this price is fantastic, and the Mi 11’s performance is among the best you’ll find outside of the iPhone 12. Pair that fast chipset with 5G support and a 120Hz display (with 480Hz polling), and you’ve got a speed champion.”

“For the price, there isn’t a better screen around. The Mi 11’s display beats the S21 and S21 Plus for size and resolution, and includes mod-cons such as HDR, 120Hz refresh and plenty of brightness.”

Get £200 off the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone One of the best bargains on the Android smartphone scene, gets even cheaper in time for Black Friday. Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone for just £549 Amazon

Was £749

£549 View Deal

What are you looking for on Black Friday this year? Whether it’s a new telly or a smartphone to take you into 2021, we’ve got you covered right through Cyber Monday week.