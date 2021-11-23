Xiaomi 11T Pro sees huge Black Friday price cut

There’s no better time to bag yourself a shiny new smartphone than Black Friday and this Xiaomi 11T Pro deal is the latest to catch our eyes.

If you’re on the lookout for an upgrade then this deal is certainly worth a look as it gets you a free Xiaomi 11T Pro – a phone we awarded four stars in our in-depth review – with a monthly cost of £29.38 on the Vodafone network.

For that monthly payment you’re also getting a whopping 150GB of data which is ideal if you’re always streaming on the go along with unlimited calls and texts.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Black Friday price cut Get a free Xiaomi 11T Pro – a phone we awarded four stars in our in-depth review – with a monthly cost of £29.38 on the Vodafone network. Fonehouse

Free Phone

£29.38 View Deal

If we add up all those monthly payments the full cost equates to £715.92, which is a good price when you consider the SIM free price is £649. This deal takes into account a £15 cashback offer.

As this is a 5G phone, and the contract includes 5G data, you’ll benefit from speedier data if you’re in a supported area. While 5G isn’t necessarily a gamechanger yet, it does at least future-proof the device.

Key specs for the 11T Pro include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120W speedy charging, 120Hz OLED display and a 108MP rear camera. There’s also a hefty 256GB of internal storage for all your games, apps and media.

In our review of the phone we praised its powerful processor, fast charging and bright display. Our expert reviewer Andrew Williams said “The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a good-value 5G phone with a top-end processor. It displays a decent spread of abilities across gaming, video streaming and the camera hardware. The photos it captures are a little inconsistent, and the design could be mistaken for that of a much cheaper Xiaomi, but there’s enough substance to make up for it.”

Of course there are loads of deals dropping all week and we’ll be rounding up all the best ones right here. For some of our favourite deals, see below.