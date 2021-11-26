XGIMI’s MoGo Pro portable projector is much cheaper this Black Friday

Thinking of picking up a new portable projector to watch movies at home or on the go? At 36% off, this XGIMI deal is definitely worth a look.

Amazon has slashed 20% off the £549 XGIMI MoGo Pro mini portable projector in its Black Friday sale. That’s a £197.80 saving, bringing the price down to just £351.20 for a limited time only.

Not only that, but XGIMI is currently running a promotion that’ll bundle in a free projector case when you buy the projector. All you need to do is hover over the promotion in the product description and click “Add both to basket”.

Get the XGIMI MoGo Pro for less this Black Friday The MoGo Pro has been reduced by a lot in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, taking the price of the mini portable projector down from £549 to just £351.20 in time for Christmas. Amazon

Save £197.80

£351.20 View Deal

The MoGo Pro is a Full HD mini portable projector from XGIMI.

The projector features an advanced DLP lamp to display images in 1080P at 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, making the picture on the 100-inch screen 225% clearer than that produced by mainstream 720p projectors.

The projector includes 40° Auto Keystone Correction to ensure you get a good image from a variety of angles, along with autofocus to keep the picture sharp and clear.

The MoGo Pro takes advantage of two built-in Harman Kardon speakers and can even be used as a Bluetooth speaker when you’re not streaming TV and movies on the projector.

There’s also the option to connect soundbars and wireless headphones with Bluetooth, so you can upgrade the audio if you want to take your film nights up a notch.

The projector comes with Android TV built-in so you can access more than 5000 apps via the Google Play Store. This includes YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, as well as Netflix via the DesktopManager app.

You can cast content with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, or connect devices such as Blu-ray players, game consoles, thumb drives and speakers via the HDMI, 3.5mm and USB ports on the back.

The projector also comes with a remote that supports voice commands with Google Assistant.

Finally, the projector includes a two hour battery so you can take it outdoors for screenings and camping trips – provided you have somewhere to recharge it if you plan on watching a few different movies.

Get the XGIMI MoGo Pro for less this Black Friday The MoGo Pro has been reduced by a lot in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, taking the price of the mini portable projector down from £549 to just £351.20 in time for Christmas. Amazon

Save £197.80

£351.20 View Deal

Don’t forget to check back with Trusted Reviews throughout the week for all the best Black Friday deals.