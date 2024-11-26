Xbox wireless controllers are going for a steal on Amazon

A fan-favourite and must-have for all avid Xbox gamers, the certified Wireless Controller is now a bargain for Black Friday.

Get an Xbox Wireless Controller for just £38.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save a massive £16 off its usual RRP.

By adding a second wireless controller into the mix, you’ll benefit from local multiplayer, without needing to rely on online gaming. There’s heaps of Xbox Series games that can be played multiplayer, from Call of Duty and Halo to the more family-friendly Lego titles too.

The Wireless Controller isn’t only made for Xbox consoles and is also compatible with Windows PCs, Android smartphones, tablets and even on competing game consoles too.

With a textured grip along the triggers, bumpers and back case, the Xbox Wireless Controller is designed for better grip and to provide enhanced comfort during even prolonged periods of gameplay.

Its hybrid D-pad has a deeper lower point so your thumb can sit more comfortably while allowing for easier and smoother controls too.

You can even customise the controller to best suit your personal gaming preferences via the Xbox Accessories app, which allows you to readjust the buttons accordingly.

Turn the controller over and you’ll also find a 3.5mm audio headset jack for connecting compatible headsets and wired headphones too.

Although battery life will vary depending on your everyday use, generally its AA batteries should provide up to 40 hours of battery life. Alternatively you can connect the controller using its USB-C port for direct plug and play to compatible consoles and PC.

Just note that neither AA batteries nor a USB-C cable are included in this package.

Whether you’re fed up with gaming on your own at home, or you’re simply replacing an old controller, you couldn’t do much better than opting for the Xbox certified wireless controller.