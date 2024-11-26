Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox wireless controllers are going for a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

A fan-favourite and must-have for all avid Xbox gamers, the certified Wireless Controller is now a bargain for Black Friday.

Get an Xbox Wireless Controller for just £38.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save a massive £16 off its usual RRP. 

Get an Xbox Wireless Controller for just £38.99

Get an Xbox Wireless Controller for just £38.99

Save £16 and get an Xbox Wireless Controller for just £38.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £54.99
  • Now £38.99
View Deal

By adding a second wireless controller into the mix, you’ll benefit from local multiplayer, without needing to rely on online gaming. There’s heaps of Xbox Series games that can be played multiplayer, from Call of Duty and Halo to the more family-friendly Lego titles too. 

The Wireless Controller isn’t only made for Xbox consoles and is also compatible with Windows PCs, Android smartphones, tablets and even on competing game consoles too.

With a textured grip along the triggers, bumpers and back case, the Xbox Wireless Controller is designed for better grip and to provide enhanced comfort during even prolonged periods of gameplay. 

Its hybrid D-pad has a deeper lower point so your thumb can sit more comfortably while allowing for easier and smoother controls too. 

You can even customise the controller to best suit your personal gaming preferences via the Xbox Accessories app, which allows you to readjust the buttons accordingly.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Turn the controller over and you’ll also find a 3.5mm audio headset jack for connecting compatible headsets and wired headphones too. 

Although battery life will vary depending on your everyday use, generally its AA batteries should provide up to 40 hours of battery life. Alternatively you can connect the controller using its USB-C port for direct plug and play to compatible consoles and PC. 

Just note that neither AA batteries nor a USB-C cable are included in this package. 

Whether you’re fed up with gaming on your own at home, or you’re simply replacing an old controller, you couldn’t do much better than opting for the Xbox certified wireless controller.

You might like…

The best headphones of 2024 are at their lowest price yet for Black Friday

The best headphones of 2024 are at their lowest price yet for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 16 hours ago
The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Black Friday they’re an absolute bargain

The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Black Friday they’re an absolute bargain

Max Parker 17 hours ago
The Fitbit Versa 4’s Black Friday discount is a true fitness tracker bargain

The Fitbit Versa 4’s Black Friday discount is a true fitness tracker bargain

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
This Beats Studio Pro saving might be the best Black Friday headphones deal yet

This Beats Studio Pro saving might be the best Black Friday headphones deal yet

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Kindle Unlimited’s Black Friday deal gets you three months of reading for free

Kindle Unlimited’s Black Friday deal gets you three months of reading for free

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Read this before you think about buying a TV on Black Friday

Read this before you think about buying a TV on Black Friday

Kob Monney 18 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access