Xbox Series X Black Friday Deals: The biggest game discounts

The Black Friday weekend is now in full swing and even more fantastic deals are cropping up out of nowhere.

That’s certainly been the case with a slew of marvellous game deals for the Xbox Series X, so check out our roundup of some of the best options on offer right now.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Pay just £1 for the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Microsoft is offering access to its stellar Game Pass Ultimate subscription service for just £1 in the first month. You’ll need to pay £10.99 per month afterwards, but that’s still amazing value. Plus, you can always cancel your subscription after the first month. Microsoft

£1 for first month (£10.99/month after) View Deal

Before we jump into all of the discounted games for the Xbox Series X, we thought it best to talk about this fantastic deal for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Pay just £1 now, and you’ll get access to over 100 games for a month on both PC and Xbox. You’ll have to start paying £10.99/month after the first month, but we still think that represents fantastic value considering the games on offer.

FIFA 22

Grab a next-gen copy of FIFA 22 for Xbox Series consoles for £49.99 FIFA 22 on Xbox Series S/X looks fantastic and it’s now possible to get the game for £49.99 on next-gen, which is a deal that definitely hits the back of the net. Currys

£49.99 View Deal

The latest version of the long-running sports series has seen its price slashed for Black Friday, and on Xbox Series X, you can take advantage of clever features such as more realistic animations with HyperSense player movement, and also indulge in some brilliant FUT content. You’ll also be able to try out the new Create A Club mode on Career Mode as this year has seen EA overhaul some of its most popular modes for the better.

Far Cry 6

Nab yourself Far Cry 6 for just £34.99 on Xbox Series consoles this Black Friday Far Cry 6 is a fantastic game, and it can now be yours for less this Black Friday with an immense offer from GAME that brings down the price of the Yara edition to just £34.99 GAME

£34.99 View Deal

Want to play the latest Far Cry for less? Well, this Black Friday deal on Far Cry 6 allows you to do just that, and also take advantage of one of the biggest maps in the game’s history with all sorts of fun collectables to nab. Alongside this comes some engaging gameplay, a proper story, and arguably the best villain that the series has seen in its illustrious history.

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

Marvel at this incredible Black Friday deal for Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Marvel’s new Guardians of the Galaxy game has seen a brilliant price cut for Black Friday that allows you to nab it for your Xbox Series S or X for just £29.9 from GAME. GAME

£29.99 View Deal

If you fancy a change of pace from some big open world AAA titles, then Marvel’s new Guardians of the Galaxy looks like a fantastic choice not just for Black Friday, but also in a general sense. With it, you’ll find quite an engaging story with some stunning graphics that really harness the Series X’s power and fun gameplay to boot.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for less in this brilliant Black Friday deal Assassin’s Creed Vahalla looks to be a fantastic game to be stuck into for the remainder of 2021, and thanks to GAME, you can experience its brilliance for just £24.99 in this marvellous Black Friday deal. GAME

£24.99 View Deal

Want something a little more historical? Okay then, step forward Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with its gorgeous setting of Viking London, its fun hand-to-hand combat with enemy classes old and new, and more of an RPG-focus to it than is a departure from previous games. Even with this departure from it being a stealth-them-up, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still an incredible game that is worth a pick up.

Doom Eternal

Get yourself Doom Eternal for just a tenner this Black Friday DOOM Eternal has seen its price slashed down to single figures for Black Friday at GAME, allowing you to get a marvellous AAA game for just £9.99. GAME

£9.99 View Deal

Speaking of veteran game series, if you’re want a modern classic then Doom Eternal could be the game for you. It’s one of the best FPS games to release on Xbox in years, and takes the Doom series to another level with its blend of stunning graphics and fun gameplay that’s sure to engage you for hours.

Gears 5

Gears 5 for just £8.75 this Black Friday from GAME is an absolute steal Gears 5 has had a massive price cut for Black Friday from GAME allowing you to pick up one of the best Xbox games for just £8.75, and to be honest, you’d be silly not to. GAME

£8.75 View Deal

With Gears 5 you’ll find an engaging campaign with a nice variety of missions and a great story. The combat on offer is classic Gears fun and the multiplayer modes are also plentiful, with each being fun in their own right. In short, there’s plenty to get stuck into with Gears 5, and you won’t be disappointed, especially at this low price.