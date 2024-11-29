This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

If you’ve been considering the Xbox Series S for a while then this rare price drop for Black Friday is seriously unmissable.

Save £50 and get the Xbox Series S for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Also included with the console is one Xbox wireless controller alongside all the cables needed to get set-up in seconds.

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday Get the Xbox Series S console and a wireless controller for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £50 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

Although it’s more affordable than the Xbox Series X, the Series S is still fitted with many premium features that make for a truly impressive gaming experience.

Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture, the Series S has a refresh rate of up to 120 fps for ridiculously smooth gameplay, offers HDR support and sports Xbox’s Quick Resume which we hailed as “one of the best new features” for the console.

Quick Resume is a seriously useful time-saving feature that allows you to open a game up from exactly where you left off, so you can avoid having to skip through multiple load-up menus.

Remember that this is a digital only console and doesn’t support physical game or Blu-ray discs like its more expensive counterpart.

Even so, Xbox’s digital library is made up of thousands of games, from new releases, best-sellers and even classic favourites from previous generations. Plus you can seamlessly transfer all your existing games and data over to the Series S via the Cloud.

With the Microsoft Store, you can also download your favourite apps including Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and stream 4K content. Just keep in mind that you will need a 4K compatible TV to make the most of this feature.

Finally the included wireless controller offers improved ergonomics for better comfort during even prolonged gameplay. Want to play local multiplayer mode? You can also currently get an extra Xbox wireless controller for just £38.99 on Amazon too.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5-star rating with our reviewer hailing it as “the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV.” For a more in-depth look and to see its exact stats, visit our Xbox Series S review.

Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a new Xbox console or you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, this Black Friday on the Xbox Series S is seriously worth snapping up while it’s still available.