Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is your last chance to get the Xbox Series S for under £200 this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been considering the Xbox Series S for a while then this rare price drop for Black Friday is seriously unmissable.

Save £50 and get the Xbox Series S for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Also included with the console is one Xbox wireless controller alongside all the cables needed to get set-up in seconds.

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday

Get the Xbox Series S console and a wireless controller for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £50 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

Although it’s more affordable than the Xbox Series X, the Series S is still fitted with many premium features that make for a truly impressive gaming experience.

Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture, the Series S has a refresh rate of up to 120 fps for ridiculously smooth gameplay, offers HDR support and sports Xbox’s Quick Resume which we hailed as “one of the best new features” for the console.

Quick Resume is a seriously useful time-saving feature that allows you to open a game up from exactly where you left off, so you can avoid having to skip through multiple load-up menus. 

Remember that this is a digital only console and doesn’t support physical game or Blu-ray discs like its more expensive counterpart.

Even so, Xbox’s digital library is made up of thousands of games, from new releases, best-sellers and even classic favourites from previous generations. Plus you can seamlessly transfer all your existing games and data over to the Series S via the Cloud.

With the Microsoft Store, you can also download your favourite apps including Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon and stream 4K content. Just keep in mind that you will need a 4K compatible TV to make the most of this feature.

Finally the included wireless controller offers improved ergonomics for better comfort during even prolonged gameplay. Want to play local multiplayer mode? You can also currently get an extra Xbox wireless controller for just £38.99 on Amazon too. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5-star rating with our reviewer hailing it as “the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV.” For a more in-depth look and to see its exact stats, visit our Xbox Series S review

Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a new Xbox console or you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, this Black Friday on the Xbox Series S is seriously worth snapping up while it’s still available.

You might like…

The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

The Xbox Series X is still the best value flagship console

Max Parker 25 mins ago
ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

ESET’s ultimate malware protection bundle gets you everything your laptop needs this Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 40 mins ago
Want a clean floor with no effort? Dreame’s robot vacuum deal makes this dream a reality

Want a clean floor with no effort? Dreame’s robot vacuum deal makes this dream a reality

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
I review tech for a living, and I’m only buying the AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday

I review tech for a living, and I’m only buying the AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
These are the best PS5 deals I have spotted this Black Friday

These are the best PS5 deals I have spotted this Black Friday

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals Live 2024: Hundreds of the best offers available

Best Black Friday Deals Live 2024: Hundreds of the best offers available

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access