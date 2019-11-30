Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle price slashed in this Black Friday bargain

Amazon UK has a selection of Xbox One console bundles on offer throughout the Black Friday weekend – including a limited edition bundle inspired by Gears 5.

Gears of War remains one of Microsoft’s biggest exclusive properties, sitting alongside the likes of Halo and Forza as major system sellers for the Xbox platform this generation.

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle (1TB) Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle (1TB) Amazon UK has a limited edition Xbox One X bundle featuring a specially decorated console and Gears 5 with a chunk of the price slashed off to celebrate Black Friday. Fans of the franchise definitely want to jump on this one.

At the time of writing, Amazon UK is offering the Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle for just £299.99, bringing with it a hefty discount of over £100 for the 4K console and a frankly thrilling third-person shooter.

‘Gears 5 is the series’ most ambitious entry to date, bringing with it an endless wave of revolutionary ideas that the franchise has been in desperate need of for years,’ reads our 4/5 review.

‘The Coalition’s mark has finally been made, and it’s one that focuses on narrative importance alongside bright, energetic mechanics that show that Gears 5 can happily stand alongside this generation’s other blockbusters without fear.’

Xbox One X remains the best console you can buy right in terms of raw power – capable of resolutions and performance far ahead of the competion. The exclusive library has certainly been lacking recently, but services like Xbox Game Pass more than make up for any shortcomings.

“One X is a more compelling purchase than the One S – it’s the very latest in console hardware and the guarantee of smooth performance and some stonking visuals is mightily tempting,” reads our verdict.

