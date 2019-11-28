This Xbox One S bundle gets you the 1TB console and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just £169

The Black Friday 2019 console bundles have begun emerging in full force, with this particular package from Smyth Toys offering a beefy piece of hardware and a fantastic game for a bargain price.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the solo adventure in the space opera universe we’ve been waiting for, allowing players to live out their lightsaber fantasies of exploring the galaxy and hoping to usurp the Galactic Empire.

The bundle offered by Smyths’ Toy includes an Xbox One S 1TB console alongside a copy of Fallen Order for just £169.99, slicing almost £100 off the usual price of buying both items individually. Fallen Order doesn’t run wonderfully on the base console, but it’s far from a dealbreaker.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming,” reads Adam Speight’s 4/5 review.

Fallen Order has been hugely successful for Electronic Arts despite being a single-player adventure, which paints a positive picture for a sequel and the potential continuation of Cal Kestis and company’s story. It’s a journey well worth taking, and will be even cheaper for those taking advantage of this deal.

The Xbox One S is a great console kitted out with a 4K blu-ray player, and remains arguably the cheapest way to gain access to such technology without breaking the bank. Players can also take advantage of high-dynamic range to make visuals more colourful than ever, and most blockbuster titles nowadays support them.

Black Friday 2019 is only just beginning and we’re expecting plenty of deals and discounts to emerge over the coming days. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on our Best Xbox One Deals page to take advantage of all the latest and greatest offers as they happen.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…