Xbox One Black Friday Deals – Xbox One X and Xbox One S Discounts

Xbox One Black Friday Deals: This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to bag a bargain on both the Xbox One X and Xbox One S as retailers compete for your hard earned cash.

Anyone who’s lived through a Black Friday sale knows that it’s one heck of a task to wade through the noise just to get to the deals you’re interested in. On top of that – if you’re after a console offer – those deals tend to have a shelf life of just a few short hours (if that), so getting to them quickly is essential. It’s a good thing then that you’ve got us fighting in your corner.

That’s right, if you’re in the market for a slick Xbox One X deal or maybe an Xbox One S bargain this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s no better place to be than right here. We’ll be scouring the wares of the UK’s major retailers, picking the absolute best deals of the bunch, and bringing them here into one handy, easy to use guide. For an Xbox One Black Friday bargain, there’s no better place to be.

What Xbox One Black Friday deals happened last year?

Jumping in at the most affordable end of last year’s bargains, Amazon offered the Xbox One S with an extra controller for just £179. No games were included mind you, but if you just wanted to get rid of your old chunky Xbox One and swap it for an Xbox One S, this was a great shout. Plus, having that extra controller just made for some sweet multiplayer action on the cheap.

Moving the prices up a notch, the Xbox One X finally got hit with the discount stick after releasing with an eye-watering RRP. GAME led the charge here, offering up the console alongside Forza Horizon 4 and Overwatch for just £449.99.

What Xbox One Black Friday deals do we expect?

Now that Project Scarlett – Microsoft’s next major home console – has been announced, I think it’s fair to say that most retailers will now be looking to clear out any excess stock they currently carry for the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S. As a result, prepare yourself for deals aplenty this Black Friday.

Don’t be too surprised if the all-digital Xbox One S, which already includes three game codes as standard, finally drops below the £150 mark – making it a great shout for anyone who just wants to jump into the Xbox Game Pass experience. With the likes of Gears 5 and Blair Witch recently added to the service, Microsoft’s digital library of games is becoming more tempting each and every day.

Xbox One Deals Live Now

Want more Black Friday deals?

