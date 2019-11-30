You won’t believe how cheap the Sony Xperia 10 Plus is right now

You can grab the Sony Xperia 10 Plus Android smartphone for a modest £249 on this amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

The Xperia 10 Plus deal’s live now and saves you a massive £100 on the phone’s regular price. If you’re after a phone bespoke made for Netflix binging you could do a lot worse than the Xperia 10 Plus. The handset features a 6.5-inch screen with an atypical 21:9 aspect ratio – the same ratio most modern movies are mastered in.

During testing we found the screen was a key selling point that made watching modern movies way more immersive than it is on most mid-range phones.

As we noted in our Sony Xperia 10 Plus review:

“Modern movies on Netflix take up the whole screen and look fantastic, giving a true widescreen experience on mobile.”

Outside of the screen the Xperia 10 Plus has all the trimmings you’d expect of a mid-range Android smartphone. Highlights include an above average dual-sensor rear camera, solid design and reasonably clean install of Android 9.

Our only serious qualm with the handset during testing was its slightly hefty £350 price tag – which has been fixed thanks to this stellar Black Friday deal.

After something a little different? Don’t worry, numerous other handsets have had hefty Black Friday discounts over the last few days. Since the yearly deals frenzy started we’ve seen stellar discounts on everything from Apple iPhones to Samsung Galaxies.

We’re expecting more deals to appear over the next week. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking out Black Friday mobile phones deals page for our team of experts’ picks of the best.

Also keep refreshing our Black Friday Amazon deals guide to get a wider view of the latest discounts from the retail giant.

