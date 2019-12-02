Get a Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker and six months of Spotify Premium for just £49.99

Cyber Monday is here and there are some great discounts to be had for eagle-eyed bargain hunters. Right now, you can save £15 on an Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker bundle. They’re down from £64 to £49.99 and Currys PC World are throwing 6-months of Spotify Premium into the bargain.
We’ve been looking out for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals throughout the sales period. This is a great bundle, equipping you with a huge advert-free music library, as well as loads of podcasts and a compact speaker to play them on.
Cyber Monday Bundle - Grab a UE Wonderboom speaker and six months of Spotify Premium
UE Wonderboom and six months of Spotify Premium
UE Wonderboom and six months of Spotify Premium
Right now, you can save £15 on an Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker bundle.
We’ve been consistently impressed with Ultimate Ears’ speakers. Since the release of the Wonderboom 2, the original Wonderboom has become more affordable, it’s still a great speaker though. Our reviewer, Alastair Stevenson, gave it a four and a half star rating.
He wrote: “The Wonderboom is the latest entry-level rugged Bluetooth speaker from Ultimate Ears. It’s designed for first-time buyers looking for a flexible speaker that can be used for everything from casual days in the park to extreme sports situations.
“UE’s Boom range is famous for two things: insane maximum volume and powerful bass. Both of these strengths remain on the Wonderboom.
“Featuring the insane maximum volumes UE speakers are famous for, plus having a near-unbreakable chassis and costing just £89.99, you’ll struggle to find better value for money speaker than the Wonderboom.”
Yes, it was great value for money at £89.99! Now, you can get the speaker and six months of Spotify Premium for just £49.99.
Cyber Monday Bundle - Grab a UE Wonderboom speaker and six months of Spotify Premium
UE Wonderboom and six months of Spotify Premium
UE Wonderboom and six months of Spotify Premium
Right now, you can save £15 on an Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker bundle.
They’re a great pairing, you’ll have a new portable speaker and plenty of audio content to enjoy wherever you take it. If you’re on the hunt for a great-sounding entry-level speaker then this could be the deal for you.
For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.