With two free triple-A games, laptop bundles don’t get better than this

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This bundle gets you a capable gaming laptop at a steep discount, with two top-notch games thrown in for free.

Laptops Direct is selling the Medion Erazer Deputy P50 for just £999.97 this Black Friday, which is a discount of £300 on the price it was going for as recently as October 7.

Save £300 on the Medion Erazer Deputy P50

The Medion Erazer Deputy P50 is available in a brilliant bundle for Black Friday, with a £300 discount and two brilliant brand new games.

That’s not where the savings end, either. This Black Friday deal gets you copies of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Assassin’s Creed Shadows for free as soon as they launch.

These are two of the hottest upcoming triple-A games of the moment, so this is much more than just giving away old stock.

This spec of the Medion Erazer Deputy P50 comes with a Core i7 13620H processor, a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It’s a great set-up for playing modern games fluidly at high graphical settings.

We reviewed a slightly different spec of the Medion Erazer Deputy P50 last year. Expert contributor Alun Taylor handed out a very respectable 4 out of 5 score, labelling it as “A highly-specified but very aggressively priced gaming laptop”. It’s even more aggressively priced here.

Alun praised the Medion Erazer Deputy P50 for its value and its strong gaming performance, which should be even better in this configuration.

One thing that won’t vary from spec to spec is the design and keyboard. Alun raved about the laptop’s excellent selection of well-placed I/O ports and its solid and spacious keyboard (complete with dedicated numerical pad).

It’s a very well rounded set-up, and at this new Black Friday price the Medion Erazer Deputy P50 has become a bit of a bargain. Especially so if you’re looking forward to playing either of the free bundled games on your laptop. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, in particular, could be one of the biggest hitters of the year when it lands on December 9.

