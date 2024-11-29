Don’t buy the DJI Air 3S this Black Friday – get the Mini instead

When swiping through DJI drone deals, it can be easy to be pulled in by the triple camera on the flagship Mavic 3 Pro or the feature-packed Air 3S, but don’t be swayed. There’s only one drone deal you should be considering this Black Friday.

To explain my point, I’m going to need to delve slightly into drone law. Bear with me, though, because this is information worth knowing – especially if you’re new to drone flying.

The DJI Mini 4K

In the UK, there are certain restrictions you are beholden to as a drone operator, even if you only consider yourself a casual flyer or hobbyist. For example, you must never fly more than 120m above ground, you always need to ensure your drone is within sight and you can’t fly over crowds or large gatherings, like sports events, festivals or protests.

Many of these rules are in place to prevent your drone from encountering other aircraft, like planes and helicopters, and to keep people on the ground safe.

Save £119 on the DJI Mini 4 Pro this Black Friday DJI’s top sub-250g drone, the Mini 4 Pro, is now just £749.15 with the DJI RC 2 remote control. Shop on Amazon today to save £119.85 off the drone’s £869 RRP. Amazon

Was £869

£749.15 View Deal

There are additional, tougher restrictions for drones that weigh more than 250g, which is why I’d personally recommend picking up a DJI Mini series drone this Black Friday.

Why choose the Mini?

The DJI Mini 4 Pro, Mini 3 and Mini 4K aren’t exempt from the above rules but, as sub-250g drones, they can fly closer than 50m to people and even over them. You still need to avoid crowds but, for shooting family, friends and vlogs, the Mini series gives you more freedom. Not to mention, the compact size of these drones makes them perfect for travelling and the affordable price more accessible to those on a budget.

Of course, if you want the most cameras, the best image quality and the highest plethora of features, you can’t beat the Mavic 3 Pro or even the new Air 3S. The above restrictions might also be looser depending on where in the world you live.

However, for those of us shopping in the UK, the Mini series has this extra advantage that the Mavic 3 Pro and Air 3S simply can’t offer without sacrificing some of their heavier cameras and components.