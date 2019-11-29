One of the best smartwatches on the market is currently available for just £149.99 on Amazon − that’s half of what it would normally cost, and the cheapest it’s ever been through the site.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS offers pretty much everything that an athlete would want from a fitness device, including accurate tracking, heart rate readings, support for a multitude of activities, and genuinely helpful performance analysis and coaching tips.

The Forerunner 735XT would normally set you back £299.99, but if you order it before the end of today, you’ll only need to spend half that amount.

It earned an excellent four stars in our review, and we consider it to be the ideal choice for anyone who’s serious about fitness and likes to mix up their workout regime.

If that’s you, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT could help push you to the next level.

Here’s what we wrote in our review:

“The Forerunner can be used to track running, swimming and cycling individually. It also has a custom triathlon setting that lets you smoothly transition between the three using a button on the watch’s right-hand side, which means you can concentrate on your time and not the watch. The process works a treat and made it easy for me to track multi-sport exercises without interrupting my flow. “The watch offers access to Garmin’s bespoke app store, too, from where you can add new functionality to the tracker and create bespoke multi-sport workout regimes – handy for people taking part in non-traditional activities, such as Tough Mudder challenges.”

As mentioned above, this is a time-limited deal, and it will expire at midnight.

