Which Sony vlogging camera should you buy this Black Friday?

Deciding to upgrade your TikToks and YouTube videos with a dedicated vlogging camera is one thing, but choosing that camera is another. I’ve broken down all the differences between Sony’s ZV line-up in the Black Friday sale.

With its ZV line ranging from the ZV-E10 to the ZV-1F, Sony has cemented itself as a key player in the vlogging camera space.

Not only does the company offer a variety of models, but helpful video features like the Product Showcase mode, Soft Skin effect and one-press bokeh button give them an edge over cameras that aren’t designed specifically for vlogging and content creation.

Amazon has discounted five leading Sony vlogging cameras this Black Friday. Here’s how these models compare, along with why I think you should pick each one.

Sony ZV-1

The Sony ZV-1 is the oldest camera on this list having launched in 2020. It’s also one of the most affordable options, bested only by the ZV-1F in this area.

The Sony ZV-1 features a 20.1MP CMOS sensor, 4K video recording and a fixed 24-70mm equivalent lens with up to 2.7x optical zoom. The ZV-1 also takes advantage of optical stabilisation, making it a better choice for walk-and-talk vlogging than the ZV-1 II, though the ZV-1 II does take advantage of some new vlogging features not available on its predecessor.

The fixed lens means there’s no need to pay extra for a, potentially quite chunky, piece of glass. This makes the ZV-1 (and the ZV-1 II and ZV-1F) cheaper and more convenient than the ZV-E1 and ZV-E10 if you don’t mind sacrificing the versatility of an interchangeable lens mount.

Sony ZV-1 II

The ZV-1 II is Sony’s 2023 update to the original ZV-1, making it a bit pricier than the ZV-1, ZV-1F and ZV-E10, but still a fraction of the price of the ZV-E1.

The ZV-1 II features a very similar design and set of specs to its predecessor, with a few additions and detractions. The new 18-50mm equivalent lens has a wider focal length, but the lack of stabilisation is a worse choice for filming on the go than even the older ZV-1.

However, if you primarily plan to film on a tripod or desk, additional features like the new CineVlog mode and improved mic might give the ZV-1 II an edge over its predecessor.

Sony ZV-1F

The most affordable camera on this list, the Sony ZV-1F features the same 20MP CMOS sensor and 4K video resolution as the ZV-1 and ZV-1 II, but is paired with a wider 20mm prime lens that makes it a bit easier to squeeze multiple people into frame than the 24-70mm one on the ZV-1.

The prime focal length means you won’t get any optical zoom with the ZV-1F, however, and while digital stabilisation has been improved, there’s no optical stabilisation onboard this camera. There’s also no hot shoe or integrated ND filter and charging is done via the considerably less convenient Micro-USB standard.

However, I really enjoyed my time with the ZV-1F and would certainly recommend it if you’re looking to go beyond the capabilities on your smartphone.

Sony ZV-E1

The Sony ZV-E1 and ZV-E10 are the only interchangeable lens cameras on this list, making these my two recommendations if you want the most flexibility and versatility from your new camera as you can switch out the lens with other E Mount lenses to switch up the focal length and unlock higher optical zoom options.

The Sony ZV-E1 is the more premium of the two and the only camera on this list to feature a 12.2MP full-frame sensor, sensor-shift image stabilisation and an ISO range of 80-102400.

If you want the best vlogging camera Sony has to offer with the most features, the ZV-E1 is for you.

Sony ZV-E10

The Sony ZV-E10 is Sony’s more entry-level interchangeable lens option, bringing many of the same features as the ZV-1, ZV-1 II and ZV-1F with the additional benefit of the Sony E lens mount.

The camera doesn’t feature the same full-frame sensor as the pricier ZV-E1, instead opting for a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor. Any optical image stabilisation also depends on the lens you use, with digital stabilisation available regardless.

Cheaper than the ZV-1 II even when bundled with a 16-50mm lens, this is a great choice if you want an interchangeable lens and plenty of vlogging features without the hefty price tag attached to the full-frame ZV-E1.