Which Instax camera should you buy this Black Friday?

Black Friday is basically Christmas for instant camera fans, with almost every camera and instant printer seeing some level of a discount each time the sale comes around.

This also makes the sale an ideal time to pick up any instant photography gifts in the lead-up to Christmas, whether that’s a retro camera, a pocket-sized printer or any one of the seemingly endless number of accessory kits available on Amazon that are perfect for decorating and displaying those snaps.

The question is – which Instax camera is right for you (or your secret santa)? I’ve tried and tested many of these cameras and created this guide to help you figure out which camera is the best fit.

Mini vs Square vs Wide

The terms ‘Mini’, ‘Square’ and ‘Wide’ essentially refer to the film each camera takes.

If you want small, credit card-sized prints, the Mini is your go-to. For big group shots and landscapes, the Wide would be my recommendation. Square prints land somewhere in the middle in terms of size and are, unsurprisingly, square.

If you’re interested in more specific measurements, Mini prints measure 54 x 85mm with an image size of 46 x 62mm, Square prints measure 86 x 72mm with an image size of 62 x 62mm. Wide prints, on the other hand, measure 108 x 85mm while their images measure 99 x 62mm.

Once you’ve settled on the film size you want, scroll down to learn how the cameras in each category compare.

Mini analog cameras

Instax Mini 12

The Instax Mini 12 is easily the cutest Instax camera. With its fun, bubbly design, vibrant range of colours and built-in mirror for snapping selfies, this is a great choice for teens and adults alike. It’s also an analog alternative to the Mini LiPlay in terms of design.

The Instax Mini 12 is just £69 this Black Friday Save 14% on the Instax Mini 12 when you shop on Amazon this Black Friday. The instant camera is now just £69 in time for Christmas. Amazon

£79.99

£69 View Deal

Instax Mini 40

The Instax Mini 40 is very similar to the Mini 12 in everything but looks. If you like the simplicity of the Mini 12 but prefer the darker, more retro style of the Mini 99, Mini Evo and Square SQ40, the Mini 40 is the camera for you.

The Instax Mini 40 has been discounted to £84 The Instax Mini 40 is a Black Friday bargain at just £84. Save 12% when you buy the instant camera on Amazon today. Amazon

Was £94.99

£84 View Deal

Instax Mini 99

The Instax Mini 99 is a more advanced analog camera for those wanting a bit more control over their images.

The camera shares its style with the Mini 40, Mini Evo and Square SQ40, but includes five levels of manual exposure and the ability to switch off the flash. Other features include six colour effects, a double exposure mode, a bulb exposure mode and separate settings for shooting indoors and sports.

Two shutters make it easier to shoot in landscape, while a small LCD screen helps you toggle through settings. Finally, the Mini 99 includes a self-timer, allowing you to prop the camera up and huddle up in group shots with your friends.

The Instax Mini 99 is £15 cheaper this Black Friday Save £15.99 on the Instax Mini 99 when you shop during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. This instant camera is packed with creative modes and features for £159 down from £174.99. Amazon

Was £174.99

£159 View Deal

Mini hybrid cameras

A hybrid camera is a great option if you’re worried about wasting film on photos you’re not happy with and would prefer to pick and choose which ones to keep and which to delete.

Instax Mini LiPlay

With its rounded edges and soft colours, the Mini LiPlay is the hybrid counterpart to the Mini 12.

As a hybrid camera, the Mini LiPlay takes the Instax experience digital, allowing you to choose between printing your snaps or saving them to your smartphone. You can also use the LiPlay in place of an instant printer to print out images from your phone, and there’s a mic in the camera to record sound.

Don’t spend full price on the Instax Mini LiPlay this Black Friday The Instax Mini LiPlay instant camera and printer is £15.99 cheaper this Black Friday. Head to Amazon to bag the 2-in-1 for just £134 in time for Christmas. Amazon

Was £149.99

£134 View Deal

Instax Mini Evo

The same goes for the Mini Evo, which sports a design more in line with the Mini 40, Mini 99 and Square SQ40.

The Mini Evo is equipped with many of the features found on the Mini LiPlay, along with a couple more ways to get creative with your shots. This includes 10 lens effects, 10 film effects and a double exposure mode. There’s no sound record function, however, with the latter feature being unique to the Mini LiPlay.

Square analog cameras

Instax Square SQ1

The Instax Square SQ1 is one of two Square Instax cameras. This camera features a unique retro design perhaps most comparable to the Wide 400, and comes in three eye-catching colours. It’s easy to operate, with a similar feature set to that found on the Mini 12 and Mini 40.

The Instax SQ1 is finally back below £100 The Instax Square SQ1 has dropped below the £100 mark for the first time since January. Shop today to bag the retro instant camera for just £94 – 22% off its £119.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £119.99

£94 View Deal

Instax Square SQ40

The same goes for the Instax Square SQ40, which is practically identical to the Square SQ1 in every area but looks. The black and silver Square SQ40 is slightly more expensive than the other Square camera and has a classic look comparable to the Mini 40, Mini 99 and Mini Evo.

The Instax SQ40 is currently just £117.19 While £117.19 isn’t quite the lowest the Instax SQ40 has fallen in price on Amazon this month, it is the cheapest we can find it right now. It’s also still a good £7.80 off the usual £124.99 RRP of the camera. Amazon

Was £124.99

£117.19 View Deal

Wide analog cameras

Instax Wide 400

The Wide 400 is the only Wide camera in the current Instax line-up. It shares a similar style with the Square SQ1, but is limited to a (very pleasant) green finish.

This is another simple-to-operate camera, but it does have its advantages and disadvantages compared to other cameras in the line. It’s heavier than other cameras in the range and the mirror is separate from the camera body, instead being situated on the close-up lens attachment.

That said, this camera is ideal for large group photos, with a self-timer and camera angle adjustment accessory to ensure everyone can get in the shot.