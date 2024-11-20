When the iPhone 14 is this affordable, why get an Android?

Now we’ve got your attention with a spicy headline that might incite a riot in some tech circles, check out this amazing Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14.

Mobiles UK is selling an iPhone 14 with a whopping 500GB of monthly data for just £25.99 a month and a shockingly low £9 up front. There’s free next-day delivery on the handset too.

iPhone 14 with 500GB data Get the iPhone 14 with a huge amount of data and a super affordable contract. It’s just £25.99 a month and £9 upfront. Mobiles UK

500GB data

£25.99/pm, £9 upfront View Deal

The deal for this 128GB iPhone 14 in purple comes on a new, two-year contract with unlimited texts and minutes.

The contract is with iD Mobile, which is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by Carphone Warehouse. Service is provided by the Three Mobile network, giving you access to speedy 5G data and nationwide UK coverage.

The iPhone 14 arrived in 2022 and offers great battery life, plenty of power, reliable cameras, a range of fun colours (including the purple hue available here) and some new clever safety features.

Plus you’ll get access to the brand new iOS 18 operating system and likely support for updates for years to come.

Our reviewer said: “The iPhone 14 is still a great phone. The camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

If you want a phone that just works superbly well, with access to a brilliant app ecosystem and an upgrade over your older iPhone then this model will serve you for a few years to come.