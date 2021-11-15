 large image

What you need to know about buying a PS5 this Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

It’s that time of the year again, as we approach Black Friday and gear up for all of the major discounts and deals. But will the PS5 be among the devices to have a price slash?

It’s difficult to know for sure, with retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Game and more keeping their cards close to their chest until the Black Friday weekend, but we can still make some educated guesses based on previous years.

There’s also the sticky issue that the PS5 launched just last year, in November 2020, and Sony has since struggled to keep up with the high demand, resulting in stock shortages across the globe.

Those two factors mean that the PS5 is highly unlikely to see any sort of discount during Black Friday, as retailers don’t really need to provide an extra incentive to purchase the console.

However, we do anticipate that there will be plenty of PS5 bundle deals throughout the weekend. The new FIFA 22 and upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard are two obvious choices given their overwhelming popularity, but retailers may also want to boost interest in existing titles such as Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

We do advise some caution though, as retailers such as Game can make a bundle look like it offers better value than it actually does by throwing in merchandise such as t-shirts.

Other retailers may also throw in extra peripherals to bump up the price. A spare DualSense controller may be useful, but do you really need the HD Camera or Media Remote? It’s easy to get caught up with the excitement when purchasing a new console, so think carefully before hitting checkout.

It’s also worth remembering that the PS5 comes in two flavours: the Digital Edition, and the standard model with a disk drive. The Digital Edition has a $399 / £359.99 starting price, undercutting the pricier $499 / £449. But it’s important to remember the former can only play games purchased through PlayStation’s online store.

This means you won’t be able to purchase second-hand games online which have seen significant price cuts. Of course, PlayStation does offer some great value sales every now and then, so you won’t be forced to pay full price forever, but it’s still an important consideration.

If you are hoping to buy a PS5 in the upcoming Black Friday sale, then we suggest keeping an eye on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be covering all the biggest deals throughout the Black Friday weekend.

