Welcome to the Super Mario Party, pal: This deal is for die hard Nintendo fans only

Super Mario Party is arguably the ultimate Christmas Day ice-breaker – it’s a series of very silly mini games designed for up to four players and is guaranteed to entertain everyone regardless of gaming skill, and as you only need one Joy-Con controller per player, getting a multiplayer session going is no sweat.

While discounts on Nintendo Switch games are a little on the slim side, this Currys PC World deal on Super Mario Party is the best Black Friday bargain we’ve seen so far.

The saving itself – a whipping £3 off of the standard £39.99 RRP – is perhaps not the most generous out there, but, as a nice sweetener, Currys PC World is also bunging in a 25% discount on any of the official Nintendo Switch SanDisk memory cards it’s selling over the Black Friday weekend, when you enter the code SANDISK25.

There are 64GB and 128GB Switch SD cards going for £14.99 and £24.99 respectively – representing savings of £10 and £5.

Currys PC World is throwing in six months of free Spotify Premium with this deal. Normally costing £9.99/month, this deal sees you bagging a saving equivalent to £59.94. A slight snag – the smallprint says that this deal is only available to new Spotify Premium subscribers, so existing customers won’t be able to redeem that against their current account. You could, of course, just set a up account with a new email address…

If you’re not bothered about the extra freebies and you’re still not sold on the game itself, read what we had to say about Super Mario Party when we reviewed it last year:

“Super Mario Party has that Nintendo quality that ensures nearly every element is polished to a high shine, but if the connective tissue that holds this collection of minigames together leaves you cold, there’s not a lot here to engage with. But hey, if you buy in you’re not going to have this problem at all.

“Super Mario Party is a joyous bounty of content picked out in lurid colours that comes together as a great way to play games with friends after a couple of drinks, or with younger relatives. However, it really only works as a multiplayer title with friends sat around in the same physical space.”

Still not convinced? Weve rounded up more Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals here.

