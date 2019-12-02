The weekend’s only iPhone 11 SIM-free deal is back for Cyber Monday

Looking to bite the bullet and drop the cash on a SIM-free iPhone 11? We’ve found the only deal worthy of note this Cyber Monday, courtesy of the lovely people at Very.

It isn’t over yet. There are still plenty of deals to take your pick of this Cyber Monday with Very’s Black Friday sale running until the end of December 4th. That said, we’d still advise acting quick when it comes to this iPhone 11 SIM-free deal, saving you £30 and slipping the value to below the £700 mark.

With an RRP of £729, taking off a decent £30 chunk, the iPhone 11 is down to £699 until midnight tomorrow on the 64GB Black variant.

The iPhone 11 is shaping to be the one consumers are jumping for of the iPhone 11 family. Packing some great upgrades from its predecessor, the iPhone XR, we can see exactly why.

In terms of exterior, the iPhone 11 houses much of the same design characteristics of the XR. Apple is remaining stubborn in terms of its choice of elongated notch to house its 12MP TrueDepth camera. The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display is also sticking, though we can’t complain as, as a more affordable panel to the Super Retina XDR of the Pro variant, it still offers a stunning screen on a medium sized handset (sitting between the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max).

The differences in design only really differ in terms of its glossy back and matte edging, the Apple logo sitting more centrally than previous iPhone generations. The array of colours take a more muted hue compared to the bold choices of the XR. Pick up a pale green, purple, yellow, the more standard black or white choices, as well as PRODUCT(red).

In terms of differences, the iPhone 11 indeed comes packing. The rear-camera sees the addition of a dual camera package in comparison to the XR’s single sensor. Hosting both wide and ultra wide 12MP sensors, the iPhone 11 is also host to Apple’s brand new Night Mode shooting for low light conditions, as well as upgrades to the wonderful, sleek Portrait Mode. In addition, the iPhone 11 and up is setting itself up as one of the best smartphones for shooting video with its 4K 60 frames per second capabilities.

The front camera also sees updates with the added feature allowing you to capture slow motion video.

Another of the standout new features is the A13 Bionic chipset. Packing the A12 in the XR, this was already a great overall performer and especially in terms of battery power. Now the iPhone 11 will keep you going for a further hour, with up to 20% increases on both CPU and GPU.

With its 6.1-inch screen, then, you can enjoy the likes of Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus – free for a year with your purchase of the iPhone 11, making this £30 Cyber Monday saving that much more appealing.

