If you’re hankering for a new fitness tracker this Black Friday then you likely won’t find much better than this.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is currently one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and this Black Friday it has seen a sizable price cut. You can currently bag the fitness band for £99, saving £29 or 22% off the previous RRP. This is through Currys PC World’s eBay page and it includes free delivery.

Deal: Get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just £99 (was £129)

The Charge 4 is packed with features, including GPS for accurate run tracking and sleep monitoring. Battery life stands at about 7 days and it gives you quick access to notifications from your phone too. There’s also a heart rate monitor for 24/7 HRM tracking and all the captured information goes to the Fitbit app. This works on both Android and iOS.

This is a great pick if you’re not convinced by a smartwatch as it offers many of the same features but in a far smaller, easier to wear (and sleep in) band.

We raved about the Fitbit Charge 4 in our 4.5/5 star review. We praised it for being easy to use, packing great battery life and offering solid fitness tracking. We also liked the included 40 day free trial to the Fitbit Premium service.

In our review verdict we said: “The Charge 4 is one of the best entry-to-mid-tier trackers on the market. Its GPS connectivity, easy to read interface and surprisingly deep tracking makes the Charge 4 an ideal training partner for any newbie gym-goer or runner looking to take their workout to the next level.”

For under £100, you’ll be hard pressed to find another fitness tracker with GPS tracking, so if you’re on the lookout for a solid wearable on a budget, this is it.

