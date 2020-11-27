The superb Canon M50 with an EF-M 18-150mm lens can now be picked up for just £599 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale – making it one of the best deals out there for budding vloggers.

To pick up the M50 with this high quality lens at any other time of year, you’d have to fork out a whopping £889.99, but Amazon’s worked its Black Friday magic on the bundle to bring it down by a massive £290.99.

There’s only a handful of these bundles left in stock however (in addition to the countdown already placed on the deal), so if you want to snap it up for yourself, there’s no time to lose.

With superb autofocus, a swivel screen and a hot shoe mount for any external mics, the Canon EOS M50 is one of the best vlogging cameras you can buy.

Speaking from experience, I picked one up over the course of the lockdown to set up a personal YouTube channel, and I haven’t looked back. Compared to most other cameras around this price range, the M50 is perfectly suited for vloggers.

In our 4-star review for the camera, we surmised: “It’s taken a while, but Canon finally seems to be taking mirrorless seriously. With the EOS M50, it’s delivered a very likable little camera that manages to be simple and approachable for beginners, while also offering a full degree of manual control for enthusiasts. Its excellent touchscreen interface and connectivity will also appeal to those who’ve previously only taken pictures with a smartphone.”

Deal: Canon EOS M50 with EF-M 18-150mm lens for just £599 (was £889.99)

“Crucially, it comes to the market at a very realistic price. Alongside the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III, it’s one of the best options around for novices looking to buy their first ‘proper’ camera.”

Given that it’s now at a super low price, with a lens included, the M50 is as easy a recommendation as it’s ever been.

