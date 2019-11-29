Fancy a new console for Black Friday 2019? An Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console is a great choice and this deal comes with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and some Fortnite V-Bucks and legendary outfit – all for just £129.99.

The Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console Fortnite & 2 Game Bundle is a can’t miss Black Friday deal for anyone looking to get a quality gaming experience for a low low price. This offer sees a blockbuster £70 lopped off the previous price.

Black Friday Xbox One S Deal Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console Fortnite & 2 Game Bundle Want a cracking Xbox One S bundle with some Fortnite goodness as an added bonus? This deal is the one for you and it also comes with popular titles Minecraft and Sea of Thieves.

Fortnite is a sensation that has absolutely swept the gaming world. This bundle will let you kick off your Fortnite adventure with 2000 V-Bucks to spend on playing the game in style. You’ll also get access to the stunning Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit – making you stand out from the crowd.

You can’t ignore the two other games in the bundle either. Minecraft is a sensation all of its own and allows you to truly explore your imagination. Sea of Thieves offers a different kind of exploring in the form of swashbuckling pirates and traversing the seven seas with friends.

Getting down to the console itself, the Xbox One S All Digital edition is a superb idea for a console. The times they are a changin’ and this Xbox One S ditches the disc drive – inviting you to download all your games and keep your rooms free from the clutter of boxes and discs.

This All Digital console comes equipped with 1TB of storage which should give you more than enough room to download all your favourite games – including Fortnite, of course.

This Xbox One S All Digital bundle is a remarkable price at under £130 – having previously been priced at just under £200. If you are looking for a console this Black Friday, don’t sleep on this offer.

