Want a giant HDR telly that won’t break the bank? Then you’ll love this LG TV deal

Amazon has slashed £400 off the price of LG’s 70UM7100PLA, 4K TV on a limited time Black Friday offer, making it a perfect time to upgrade your telly.

The deal is live now and is set to run for the next 24 hours. It lets you pick up the giant 70-inch, 4K telly for a modest £699 – a 36% saving on its regular £1000 RRP. The price is the cheapest we’ve seen the telly sell for all year and makes the LG 70UM7100PLA an absolute steal.

The telly doesn’t use one of LG’s OLED screen panels, but at this price that’s hardly surprising and it has all the trimmings and features most viewers will need.

These include LG colour tone tech and HDR support. This means content mastered in HDR will look more detailed and rich on it. Trust us, you haven’t seen Blade Runner until you’ve seen it in HDR.

We haven’t reviewed the LG 70UM7100PLA yet, but TVs from the Korean tech giant have constantly impressed us in the past offering industry leading colour accuracy, stellar max brightness levels and decent response rates for gaming.

As an added perk the LG 70UM7100PLA also comes with Amazon Alexa support baked in. This means you can quiz Amazon’s digital assistant and control your smart home tech simply by talking into the TV’s LG Magic remote.

Note convinced? The TV’s WebOS platform is also one of the best you’ll find on a TV. WebOS has one of the most intuitive TV UIs on the market and features apps for all the biggest streaming and TV services, including Sky, Prime Video, Netflix, Now TV and BBC iPlayer.

The LG 70UM7100PLA is one of many great tech products to get a cracking discount this Black Friday. Over the past week we’ve seen awesome savings on everything from giant TVs to dinky Bluetooth speakers.

If you’re looking to completely overhaul your home entertainment system you may also want to grab a soundbar alongside your shiny new telly. Make sure to check out our best Black Friday Sonos and soundbar deals page to see our curated pick of the best on offer.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

