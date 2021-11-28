 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Want a Galaxy Z Flip 3? You have to check out this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

If you want to get your hands on a foldable phone, there couldn’t be a better time to do so. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available on a cut-price contract, so make sure not to miss out.

Foldable phones are the new “big thing” in the world of smartphones, and fewer exemplify this trend better than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The attractive clamshell-format phone pairs a retro design with Samsung’s top tech, and now it could be yours with this tempting contract deal from Three.

This deal sees the Galaxy Z Flip 3 available on a reduced tariff for the first six months of the deal, while you’ll net 100GB of mobile data for the device, which supports 5G connectivity.

We had a great experience with this phone when we tested it, because its charming design is also very functional, folding away into a neat package when not in use but still presenting a handy outer screen for small tasks like viewing incoming texts. It’s also water resistant and far more robust than some other foldable options.

Aside from the novelty of its format, the device still packs a powerful Snapdragon 888 5G processor, a smooth 120Hz inner display, and a reliable camera system too. It can still do everything you’d want of a smartphone, and do it with style.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on this cracking contract

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on this cracking contract

You can land the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on this brilliant deal from Three. The innovative foldable phone is available on a cut-price contract that also sees you get 100GB of data per month alongside unlimited minutes and texts.

  • Three
  • £49 upfront, ﻿£28 a month for the first six months, then £56 a month
View Deal

Once you’ve treated yourself to this fantastic foldable at the perfect price, why not check out some of the other tempting deals on the Trusted Reviews best Black Friday deals page, where you’ll find savings on TVs, headphones, tablets, and more.

