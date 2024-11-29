Want a clean floor with no effort? Dreame’s robot vacuum deal makes this dream a reality

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your home cleaning suite then this is it as Dreame has put a discount on its high-end X40 Ultra robot vacuum.

Dreame’s innovative appliances make home cleaning smarter and easier, and with Black Friday discounts now live, it’s the perfect time to automate your chores thanks to the Dreame X40 Ultra deal on the brand’s own website.

For those seeking top-of-the-line features, the Dreame X40 Ultra Complete is a must-see. Currently £350 cheaper than its RRP, this premium model delivers extraordinary suction power and innovative mopping features like the MopExtend RoboSwing system, which tackles tight spaces with ease by using robotic arms to reach the mop units out from under the main body to tackle dirt under low furniture.

Dream X40 Ultra Black Friday deal Time to take vacuuming and mopping off of your to-do list with this incredible Black Friday deal on the versatile Dream X40 Ultra. Dreame

Was £1299

Now £949 View Deal

The brush is also extendable, which means that this has the full suite of cleaning for all the nooks and corners of your home. If you have hard-to-reach areas across the floors of your home then this is the ultimate fix.

It uses an intelligent navigation system equipped with a laser-based scanner and an RGB camera enhanced by AI and 3D structured light. This ensures precise obstacle detection and allows the robot to avoid small objects like cables or socks while capturing images for later review. The result is a machine capable of navigating even cluttered spaces with ease and efficiency.

The base station is another highlight, serving as a multifunctional hub that stores clean and dirty water, a dust bag, and components for cleaning and drying the mop pads. Installation is simple, and the robot quickly maps the house during an initial reconnaissance run. This map then becomes the basis for all future cleanings, enabling precise room targeting and the creation of virtual barriers through the app.

Performance-wise, the X40 Ultra delivers exceptional results. Its powerful suction (12,000Pa) cleans carpets deeply, leaving them noticeably refreshed, while the advanced mopping system handles stubborn grime on hard floors.

With a robust 6,400 mAh battery, the robot can clean for up to 70 minutes on a single charge, depending on the settings and the frequency of mop cleaning. It also has the ability to handle obstacles up to 22 mm high (such as door thresholds), further enhancing its adaptability.

Alongside the main unit, you’ll also receive an accessory kit, which includes plenty of spare brushes, dust filters, dust bags and wiper pads, as well as a litre of cleaning solution.

So if you want one of the smartest and most feature-rich robot vacuums on the market for under £1000, this is the chance to get it. The sale ends on December 2nd, so make sure you grab yours while stocks last.

