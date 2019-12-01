DJI Osmo Action Black Friday Deal: Amazon has massively cut the price of the DJI Osmo Action Cam – down 30% to just £229.

This DJI Osmo Action Black Friday offer is a can’t miss deal for anyone looking to up their action camera game. The price of this action camera was priced at above £400 on Amazon as recently as August – making this price a corking opportunity for a big discount.

The DJI Osmo Action Cam comes with a plethora of features to suit all active videographers. The Osmo Action has two screens so you can capture those perfect selfie shots while getting a clear view of all your forward-facing shots.

With “Action” in the name, you need to have peace of mind that you won’t be left with shaky footage. Thankfully, the Osmo Action includes electronic image stabilisation to give you smooth video no matter the action-packed activity.

You’ll be capturing high-quality footage too. The DJI Osmo Action Cam can record 4K HDR video via its 12-megapixel camera.

Along with being able to capture great-looking video at blistering speeds, you can even use the cam underwater. The Osmo Action supports recording up to a depth of 11 meters.

We here at Trusted Reviews are big fans of this action camera. Our DJI Osmo Action review said: “It doesn’t blow the GoPro Hero 7 Black out of the water, but the Osmo Action’s all-round performance and lower price mean it’s our new number one action camera.”

The DJI Osmo Action is easily one of the best action cameras around and so you really don’t want to miss out deal that slashes £100 off the price – now just £229.

